Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/15 12:39:43 pm
2.256 EUR   -5.41%
12:16pWIRECARD : German watchdog under EU scrutiny as it widens Wirecard investigation
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : German watchdog under EU scrutiny as it widens Wirecard investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim

The European Union's markets watchdog said on Wednesday that it was reviewing Germany's financial reporting set-up in the wake of Wirecard's collapse as Germany widened its own investigation into the failed company.

The assessment by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will focus on Germany's financial supervisor BaFin and the accounting watchdog - the privately-owned Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP).

BaFin and FREP have come under scrutiny for their oversight of Wirecard, which filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros ($4.58 billion) after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

"High quality financial reporting is core to investor trust in capital markets and Wirecard's collapse has undermined this trust," ESMA said.

"Therefore, it is necessary to assess these events to help in restoring investor confidence," it added.

ESMA said that it would complete the review by Oct. 30.

FREP, asked to comment on ESMA's investigation, noted that a 2017 review of its work by ESMA found "highly positive results".

BaFin didn't respond to a request for comment, but a spokeswoman separately disclosed that the watchdog had widened its own examination into possible insider trading of Wirecard shares.

It is looking at trades of any individuals who sat on the company's management and supervisory boards in 2020, the spokeswoman said, adding that all Wirecard trades over the past few months were being scrutinised for irregularities.

Earlier this week, BaFin said that it had filed a complaint of alleged insider trading with Munich prosecutors for shares controlled by Wirecard's former chief executive, Markus Braun.

Braun's lawyer hasn't responded to Reuters requests for comment but in German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday he denied the allegations.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
12:16pWIRECARD : German watchdog under EU scrutiny as it widens Wirecard investigation
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:40aGerman's watchdog widens probe of possible Wirecard insider trading
RE
07/14German watchdog files new Wirecard insider trading complaint
RE
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/10Germany will have to change oversight laws after Wirecard case - Scholz
RE
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
Net income 2019 524 M 598 M 598 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,56x
Yield 2019 10,3%
Capitalization 292 M 332 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -0,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,39 €
Last Close Price 2,39 €
Spread / Highest target 1 368%
Spread / Average Target 419%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James H. Freis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-97.78%332
FISERV, INC.-15.64%65 301
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.69%48 769
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.42%20 875
AFTERPAY LIMITED132.79%12 884
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.3.02%11 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group