WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Wirecard : German watchdog updates market manipulation case against Wirecard

06/23/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it had filed an updated case against Wirecard, saying the collapsed payment company's disclosure of a $2.1 billion (£1.7 billion) financial hole showed it had sought to mislead markets.

The regulator Bafin said it had filed a follow-up to an earlier complaint with Munich prosecutors as it now suspected Wirecard's accounts for 2016, 2017 and 2018 had misstated revenues and assets.

"This also strengthens the suspicion that the information contained in its financial reports sent false signals for Wirecard's share price and thus violated a ban on market manipulation," Bafin said in a statement.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Latest news on WIRECARD AG
