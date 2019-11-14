Log in
WIRECARD AG

Wirecard : Increases Compliance Staff After Singapore Investigation

1
11/14/2019 | 01:15pm EST

By Kim Richters

Germany's Wirecard AG (WDI.XE) is building up the workforce in its compliance and compliance-related departments, following an investigation at its Singapore office into possible financial misconduct.

Staff at the payment company's departments is set to increase to 230 people by the end of the year, up from around 150 employees a year ago, the payment provider's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Von Knoop said on Thursday.

The company has been adjusting and optimizing its compliance structure, including at international subsidiaries, with measures such as dividing its legal department from the compliance one, he said at a Morgan Stanley TMT conference in Barcelona.

Mr. Von Knoop's comments come after officials in Singapore started investigating the company's local operations for possible financial misconduct earlier this year. "It's an ongoing investigation of the Singaporean police, we're totally cooperating and open to answering all the questions when they're asked," Mr. Von Knoop said about the probe.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richter@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.17% 48.475 Delayed Quote.22.04%
WIRECARD AG 0.95% 121.95 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 720 M
EBIT 2019 659 M
Net income 2019 531 M
Finance 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 0,21%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,13x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
Capitalization 14 927 M
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-9.04%16 425
FISERV INC.50.56%75 693
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.68.31%52 169
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.69%25 254
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.92.74%11 853
WESTERN UNION54.75%11 068
