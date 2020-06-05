Log in
Wirecard : Investigation in connection with two Ad-hoc news of Wirecard AG

06/05/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Investigation in connection with two Ad-hoc news of Wirecard AG

05-Jun-2020 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the investigations already known in the market in connection with ad hoc news preceding the publication of the KPMG report on the special audit, today the company's premises were searched. The investigations are not targeting the company, but the members of its management board. The company is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.


Contact:
Wirecard AG
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

05-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1064683

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1064683  05-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
