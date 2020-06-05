Wirecard : Investigation in connection with two Ad-hoc news of Wirecard AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Following the investigations already known in the market in connection with ad hoc news preceding the publication of the KPMG report on the special audit, today the company's premises were searched. The investigations are not targeting the company, but the members of its management board. The company is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities.

