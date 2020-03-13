Wirecard : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements

By Mauro Orru



Wirecard AG said late Thursday that KPMG's "largely completed" probe into its activities in India, Singapore and the merchant cash advance division didn't find signs of tampering in its financial statements for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The German payments company commissioned an independent audit by KPMG following a series of reports in British newspaper the Financial Times alleging accounting impropriety at the company.

"From today's perspective, these parts of the special investigation have not produced any substantial findings in these areas of investigation that would lead to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation periods," Wirecard said.

Wirecard said the probe of third-party partner business TPA is still continuing, adding that it should be completed by April 22, citing the need for an extended investigation due to travel restrictions originating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wirecard said it would postpone the publication of its annual financial statements and press conference to April 30, from April 8, "in order to be able to take due account of KPMG's audit findings within the context of the ongoing preparation and audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2019."

