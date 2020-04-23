Wirecard : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27

Log in
04/23/2020 | 02:06am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Wirecard AG said late Wednesday that KPMG would release the outcome of its probe into allegations of balance-sheet manipulation at the company on April 27.

The German payments company commissioned an independent audit after a series of reports in the Financial Times alleging accounting impropriety.

Wirecard said the audit into its activities in India, Singapore, its merchant cash advance division as well as third-party partner business TPA so far provided no evidence of balance sheet manipulation for 2016, 2017 and 2018, echoing comments Wirecard made on March 12.

The company reiterated that it would publish 2019 results on April 30.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

