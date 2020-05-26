Wirecard : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time

By Mauro Orru



Wirecard AG said late Monday that publication of its consolidated financial statements for 2019 would be postponed for the third time as not all audit procedures have been completed.

The German digital-payment services company said its financial statements would now be published on June 18 instead of June 4.

"The renewed delay in submitting audited financial statements is more than annoying--with or without Covid-19. I assume that there will be no major deviations of these very intensively audited financial statements from the reported preliminary figures," Chief Financial Officer Alexander von Knoop said.

Wirecard had 2019 revenue growth of 38% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.05 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of EUR785 million, according to preliminary figures from February 2020.

Wirecard was initially due to publish its full 2019 results on April 8, a deadline which later turned into April 30 as KPMG was completing an independent probe into allegations of accounting impropriety at the company.

However, the deadline was subsequently moved to June 4 to allow for extra time after publication of the KPMG report on April 28.

Wirecard said that it is also postponing its annual general meeting to Aug. 26 from July 2.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94