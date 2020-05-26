Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 02:19:53 am
83.025 EUR   -4.73%
02:16aWIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01:55aWIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
DJ
05/25WIRECARD : again postpones 2019 results publication
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:55am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Wirecard AG said late Monday that publication of its consolidated financial statements for 2019 would be postponed for the third time as not all audit procedures have been completed.

The German digital-payment services company said its financial statements would now be published on June 18 instead of June 4.

"The renewed delay in submitting audited financial statements is more than annoying--with or without Covid-19. I assume that there will be no major deviations of these very intensively audited financial statements from the reported preliminary figures," Chief Financial Officer Alexander von Knoop said.

Wirecard had 2019 revenue growth of 38% to 2.8 billion euros ($3.05 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of EUR785 million, according to preliminary figures from February 2020.

Wirecard was initially due to publish its full 2019 results on April 8, a deadline which later turned into April 30 as KPMG was completing an independent probe into allegations of accounting impropriety at the company.

However, the deadline was subsequently moved to June 4 to allow for extra time after publication of the KPMG report on April 28.

Wirecard said that it is also postponing its annual general meeting to Aug. 26 from July 2.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
02:16aWIRECARD : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01:55aWIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
DJ
05/25WIRECARD : again postpones 2019 results publication
RE
05/25WIRECARD AG : Publication of the consolidated financial statements on June 18, 2..
EQ
05/25WIRECARD AG : Publication of the consolidated financial statements on 18 June 20..
EQ
05/22WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/22WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20WIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/19WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/19WIRECARD : Investor TCI files criminal complaint against Wirecard managers
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Finance 2019 1 135 M
Yield 2019 0,28%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,44x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 10 666 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,42 €
Last Close Price 87,15 €
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 86,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-18.93%11 622
FISERV INC.-10.12%69 580
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.18%52 867
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.85%20 050
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-23.01%8 635
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.64.97%8 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group