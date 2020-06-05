Wirecard : Premises Searched Following Investigations

By Giulia Petroni



Wirecard AG's premises were searched on Friday following investigations connected to ad-hoc news preceding the publication of a KPMG report, the company said.

The German digital-payment services company said the investigations are currently directed toward members of the management board and "are not targeting the company."

Wirecard is fully cooperating with investigation authorities, it added.

Earlier this year, auditing firm KPMG delivered an independent audit into allegations of accounting impropriety at the company.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com