Wirecard : Prosecutors search Wirecard premises in market manipulation probe

Prosecutors in Munich said they had searched the premises of financial services company Wirecard and opened proceedings against its management board as part of a market manipulation probe by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator.

In a statement on Friday, prosecutors said the company was suspected of having issued misleading information which may have impacted Wirecard's share price between March 12 and April 22.

Wirecard confirmed in a statement that its premises had been searched as part of an investigation targeting its management board. It said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The board is optimistic that this matter will be resolved and that the accusations will be shown not to be founded," the management board said in a statement.

Last week Germany's market regulator said it was investigating whether Chief Executive Markus Braun had violated insider-trading rules by buying stock during the quiet period before publication of its annual report.

Wirecard, which is fighting a series of allegations of fraud and false accounting, delayed the release of its annual results to June 18 after an outside audit by KPMG failed to verify its financial reports.

