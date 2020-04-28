Wirecard : Says KPMG Delivers Report on Special Investigation

By Mauro Orru

Wirecard AG said Tuesday that KPMG's audit into allegations of accounting impropriety at the company found no incriminating evidence of balance-sheet manipulation.

The German digital-payment services company said the probe into its activities in India, Singapore, its merchant cash advance division, as well as third-party partner business TPA, found no incriminating evidence of balance sheet manipulation for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Wirecard had previously indicated that auditing firm KPMG didn't find signs of tampering with financial statements. On Tuesday, it said that in all areas of the audit, "no substantial findings were found which would have led to a need for corrections to the annual financial statements for the investigation period 2016, 2017 and 2018."

The company commissioned an independent audit after a series of reports in the Financial Times alleging accounting impropriety.

KPMG delivered the report to Wirecard early Tuesday, it said, and it will be published shortly.

Wirecard also said it won't publish annual results on April 30 as planned. A new date wasn't provided.

