Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 03:18:20 am
109.3 EUR   -17.26%
02:51aWIRECARD : says KPMG audit found no suspect accounting
RE
02:44aWIRECARD : Says KPMG Delivers Report on Special Investigation
DJ
02:00aWIRECARD AG : KPMG delivers report on special investigation
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : Says KPMG Delivers Report on Special Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:44am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Wirecard AG said Tuesday that KPMG's audit into allegations of accounting impropriety at the company found no incriminating evidence of balance-sheet manipulation.

The German digital-payment services company said the probe into its activities in India, Singapore, its merchant cash advance division, as well as third-party partner business TPA, found no incriminating evidence of balance sheet manipulation for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Wirecard had previously indicated that auditing firm KPMG didn't find signs of tampering with financial statements. On Tuesday, it said that in all areas of the audit, "no substantial findings were found which would have led to a need for corrections to the annual financial statements for the investigation period 2016, 2017 and 2018."

The company commissioned an independent audit after a series of reports in the Financial Times alleging accounting impropriety.

KPMG delivered the report to Wirecard early Tuesday, it said, and it will be published shortly.

Wirecard also said it won't publish annual results on April 30 as planned. A new date wasn't provided.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
02:51aWIRECARD : says KPMG audit found no suspect accounting
RE
02:44aWIRECARD : Says KPMG Delivers Report on Special Investigation
DJ
02:00aWIRECARD AG : KPMG delivers report on special investigation
EQ
01:55aWIRECARD AG : KPMG delivers report on special investigation
EQ
04/27WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/24WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/24WIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/24WIRECARD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
04/24WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/23WIRECARD : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 741 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 526 M
Finance 2019 1 197 M
Yield 2019 0,19%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 16 323 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 181,45  €
Last Close Price 132,10  €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG22.88%17 687
FISERV INC.-14.23%67 079
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-13.00%47 669
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.28%19 842
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-28.57%7 860
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-36.91%7 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group