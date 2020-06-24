Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : Singapore's Grab says puts partnership with Wirecard on hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and payments firm Grab said it had put a partnership with Wirecard on hold till further notice, days after Wirecard disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole that threatens the German firm's future.

"We have not begun business integration work on the Wirecard partnership and we are pausing the partnership till further notice," a spokeswoman from Grab told Reuters on Wednesday in response to a query about the status of the partnership.

The two companies had entered a payments agreement earlier this year under which Wirecard was to process transactions made via the GrabPay e-wallet.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
02:48aLenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWirecard's Ex-CEO Arrested After Billions Vanish Wirecard Ex-CEO Arrested for..
DJ
02:25aWIRECARD : Singapore's Grab says puts partnership with Wirecard on hold
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/23Financials Up After Trade-Deal Scare Eases -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens
RE
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 769 M 3 133 M 3 133 M
Net income 2019 524 M 593 M 593 M
Net cash 2019 1 135 M 1 285 M 1 285 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
Yield 2019 1,44%
Capitalization 2 098 M 2 377 M 2 374 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 685
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 83,09 €
Last Close Price 17,16 €
Spread / Highest target 1 474%
Spread / Average Target 384%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-84.04%2 377
FISERV INC.-12.40%67 812
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.89%53 025
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.27%22 153
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.6.41%11 794
AFTERPAY LIMITED102.08%10 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group