WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
News 
News

Wirecard : again postpones 2019 results publication

05/25/2020 | 05:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

German payments firm Wirecard postponed the publication of final 2019 results for a third time late on Monday, citing delays in finalising audit procedures.

"Within the scope of the completed parts of the audit procedures, Wirecard has not yet been informed of any material findings," the company said in a statement.

Publication will take place on June 18, Wirecard said. "The company expects an unqualified audit opinion."

Originally, Wirecard had planned to publish on April 8, but it repeatedly postponed that as investigations into alleged accounting irregularities, which the company has denied, dragged on.

The annual general meeting has been postponed to Aug. 26, Wirecard added.

Earlier this month, Wirecard announced a management board reshuffle and appointed a new compliance officer, days after hedge fund TCI demanded the removal of Chief Executive Markus Braun.

In a bid to assuage investors, Wirecard had hired KPMG to conduct an independent audit but the accounting firm said it had insufficient information to disprove the allegations, made by the Financial Times.

Germany's financial market watchdog BaFin is investigating whether the company withheld information before KPMG published its report.

Wirecard shares have lost 36% since the publication of the KPMG audit on April 28.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Richard Chang)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. -0.33% 61.1 End-of-day quote.-26.56%
WIRECARD AG 4.62% 87.15 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 769 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 524 M
Finance 2019 1 135 M
Yield 2019 0,28%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 10 194 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,42 €
Last Close Price 87,15 €
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 86,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-22.51%11 105
FISERV INC.-10.12%69 580
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.18%52 867
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.85%20 050
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-23.01%8 635
GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY, INC.64.97%8 111
