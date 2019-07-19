Log in
WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/19 02:17:20 am
143.5 EUR   +2.90%
Wirecard : and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration

07/19/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
Wirecard and ALDI sign MOU and agree collaboration

19.07.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard to process credit card and international debit card payments at point-of-sale throughout Germany

Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and the ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD Groups have signed an MOU and plan to work together in the area of cashless payments.

Within the scope of the partnership, Wirecard will process all credit card and international debit card payments at all ALDI stores in Germany. The possibility of expanding the cooperation is also being considered.

"Wirecard and ALDI share a common vision of making lasting improvements to the customer experience. In the retail sector, optimal payment processes, which we can enable, play a key role in this. We are therefore very pleased to be working with ALDI and developing our partnership in the future," said Christian Reindl, EVP Retail & Consumer Goods at Wirecard.

"We always aim to offer our customers the easiest and fastest service - and that includes the payment process," said Sebastian Jockel, Deputy Head of Financial Management at ALDI Nord.

"With Wirecard, we have found a reliable partner to facilitate smooth payments for our customers," explained Guido Niechcial, Corporate Finance & Administration Director at ALDI SÜD.

Contact:

Iris Stoeckl
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
Email: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About ALDI:

ALDI is one of the leading international retail companies. With more than 100 years of merchant tradition, the ALDI brand is the number one store in the discount segment in Germany. Around 69,000 employees in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain make a decisive contribution to the long-term success of the ALDI Nord Group. With over 1,910 branches and 30 regional companies, the ALDI SÜD Group is represented in southern and western Germany. The company employs more than 47,100 people in Germany, including over 4,800 trainees. ALDI SÜD is present in eleven countries worldwide: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, USA, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, Slovenia, Hungary, China and Italy.



 

19.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 843753

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843753  19.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
