Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : and Xolo offer seamless banking for freelancers on a global scale within the “gig economy”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:34am EST
Wirecard digital banking and card issuing services present an attractive business banking and payment solution for Xolo users Mar 02, 2020
  • The combined offering enables a practical and efficient way to manage banking, payments tax and compliance activity
  • The global gig economy market is valued at $204 billion with annual growth of 17%

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is cooperating with Xolo, formerly LeapIN, the online platform for launching and running micro-businesses anywhere in the world, to offer fully digital seamless banking for entrepreneurs. The new partnership will enable Xolo, supported by Wirecard's digital banking services, to revamp and enhance the banking and accounting aspect of its current platform. The companies are collaborating within the so-called "gig economy" which refers to digital platforms that allow independent freelancers to connect with individuals or businesses for short-term services or asset-sharing. This market was valued at $204 billion in 2018 with compound annual growth rate of 17%.

Over 30,000 so-called solopreneurs have already signed up with Xolo. Xolo offers users a holistic business platform that provides incorporation, taxation, banking and accounting services, enabling them to set up and operate a hassle-free virtual business from anywhere in the world. Leveraging on Wirecard's banking license, Xolo users can virtually open a business bank account within 48 hours, receive a Wirecard-issued debit card, and be able to effectively manage their banking, tax and compliance activity via a unified Xolo operation center.

Allan Martinson, CEO at Xolo, said, "This new partnership marks a significant step for Xolo as we strive to establish a new virtual nation for freelancers and solopreneurs. With the addition of Wirecard's pioneering digital banking solution, we will continue to build out our vision for enabling millions of micro-businesses to get to market quicker and without the bureaucracy."

Leonard Coen, Head of Sales, Financial Institutions & Fintech Europe, at Wirecard, added, "We are pleased to support Xolo's ecosystem of business users with a streamlined and integrated payment and banking experience which will allow them the freedom to innovate and harness the success they seek."

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
03:34aWIRECARD : and Xolo offer seamless banking for freelancers on a global scale wit..
PU
02/28WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
02/28WIRECARD : UnionBank and Wirecard cooperate on digital banking services for corp..
PU
02/26WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
02/24WIRECARD AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/21WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
02/19WIRECARD : Hearing Against Financial Times Delayed
DJ
02/19WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europ..
DJ
02/18WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
02/17WIRECARD : Statement 17 February 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 738 M
EBIT 2019 655 M
Net income 2019 528 M
Finance 2019 1 132 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,77x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
Capitalization 14 204 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 191,36  €
Last Close Price 114,95  €
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas Eichelmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Wulf Matthias Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG6.93%15 621
FISERV INC.-5.42%74 266
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.77%55 122
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.62%22 683
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-8.17%10 300
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-16.39%9 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group