Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wirecard AG    WDI   DE0007472060

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wirecard : announces market entry into China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
Wirecard AG announces market entry into China

05-Nov-2019 / 11:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG is investing in a comprehensive license portfolio for digital payments in China with the acquisition of a payment service provider.

Wirecard will gradually acquire all shares in Bejing-based AllScore Payment Services. AllScore Payment Services is currently controlled in its majority by its founder and CEO Mr. Yao Lin and Shanghai Aiwu Investment Management Co. Ltd., led by its Chairman Mr. Shirt Yonglei, owner of the Shanghai-listed supermarket-chain Lei Yifen. The framework agreement was signed in Beijing today. After the closing, which is subject to customary and regulatory closing conditions, Wirecard will hold 80 percent of all shares in AllScore. A call option enables Wirecard to acquire the remaining 20 percent of shares after two years.

The license portfolio will enable Wirecard to offer internationally oriented Chinese merchants local acquiring services, cross-border acquiring including settlement in their local currency and innovative digital value added services. Wirecard's international merchants gain access to Chinese consumers and are enabled to accept widely-used digital mobile payment methods and receive settlements in their respective local currency. The license portfolio also provides the capability to issue payment cards to consumers and companies in China.

The consideration in connection with this transaction comprises cash payments, including a capital increase in AllScore Payment Solutions, of up to EUR 72.4 million until closing. Subject to customary closing date account adjustments the minimum payment will amount to EUR 38.6 million. Furthermore, an earn-out payment of up to EUR 16.7 million has been agreed to, subject to EBITDA targets in the fiscal year 2020. Wirecard holds a call option to acquire the remaining 20 percent of shares after two years for up to EUR 20.2 million, subject to post-closing EBITDA targets.

For fiscal 2020, Wirecard projects a low single-digit EUR million EBITDA contribution after integration costs. The integrated company will generate more than EUR 35 million of EBITDA in 2021 and an EBITDA in excess of EUR 50 million in 2022.

Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 904577

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

904577  05-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=904577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIRECARD AG
05:45aWIRECARD : announces market entry into China
PU
05:45aWIRECARD : expands its global financial platform services with market entry into..
EQ
05:25aWIRECARD : announces market entry into China
EQ
11/04WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/04WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
PU
11/04WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
EQ
11/01WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/01WIRECARD AG : quaterly earnings release
10/30WIRECARD AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
10/29WIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 682 M
EBIT 2019 658 M
Net income 2019 526 M
Finance 2019 1 285 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
Capitalization 14 692 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193,65  €
Last Close Price 118,90  €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-10.47%16 370
FISERV INC.43.27%71 564
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.64.13%50 874
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.79%25 368
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.90.66%11 725
WESTERN UNION55.98%11 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group