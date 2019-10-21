Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/21 02:52:47 am
118.025 EUR   +5.71%
Wirecard : commissions independent audit

10/21/2019 | 02:36am EDT

10/21/2019

Wirecard AG commissions independent audit

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.10.2019 / 07:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG has decided to commission the audit firm KPMG to conduct an additional independent audit to clarify fully and independently all accusations raised by the British newspaper 'Financial Times'.

The audit will begin immediately. KPMG is obliged only to the Supervisory Board and will present the audit report in due course. KPMG will receive unrestricted access to all information on all levels of the Group. The results of the report will be published. Thomas Eichelmann, Chairman of the audit committee of the Supervisory Board, and former CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, will support the audit on Wirecard's side.

Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, said, 'We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation.'

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, said, 'I am convinced that confidence in our successful and strongly growing business will be strengthened as a result of this independent audit.'


Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY

21.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 893077

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:35:13 UTC
