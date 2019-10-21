Wirecard : commissions independent audit

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG has decided to commission the audit firm KPMG to conduct an additional independent audit to clarify fully and independently all accusations raised by the British newspaper 'Financial Times'.

The audit will begin immediately. KPMG is obliged only to the Supervisory Board and will present the audit report in due course. KPMG will receive unrestricted access to all information on all levels of the Group. The results of the report will be published. Thomas Eichelmann, Chairman of the audit committee of the Supervisory Board, and former CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, will support the audit on Wirecard's side.

Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, said, 'We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation.'

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, said, 'I am convinced that confidence in our successful and strongly growing business will be strengthened as a result of this independent audit.'

