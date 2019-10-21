Log in
WIRECARD AG

WIRECARD AG

(WDI)
  Report  
News 
News

Wirecard : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations

0
10/21/2019 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard has hired KPMG to conduct an independent audit to address allegations by the Financial Times that its finance team had sought to inflate reported sales and profits, it said on Monday.

The company, promoted to the DAX blue-chip index last year, has been the target of a series of investigative reports by FT reporter Dan McCrum, with the latest, on Oct. 15, knocking more than 20% off its share price.

It has rejected the newspaper's latest allegations, based on internal spreadsheets and correspondence, that Wirecard's senior finance team had sought to inflate reported sales and profits at its businesses in Dubai and Ireland.

The FT's reporting has however led to calls on Wirecard from investors and corporate governance advocates to hire an outside auditor both to clear up the matter and to demonstrate that it meets the governance standards of a top-tier public company.

"We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation," Wulf Matthias, chairman of Wirecard AG's supervisory board, said in a statement.

Wirecard shares rose by 3.5% in pre-market trading in Frankfurt.

The audit will begin immediately, Wirecard said, adding that KPMG would report to the company's supervisory board and have unrestricted access to information at all levels of the group.

Thomas Eichelmann, chairman of the audit committee of Wirecard's supervisory board and a former chief financial officer of Deutsche Boerse AG, will support the audit on behalf of Wirecard.

Wirecard has long been a favourite target of short sellers, or speculators who seek to profit from the airing of negative information that drives down a company's share price.

It has accused the FT and reporter McCrum of colluding with short sellers, as well as suing the newspaper. Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber has said an investigation by an outside law firm found no evidence to support those claims.

In-house auditor EY signed off on Wirecard's 2018 accounts in April after an earlier FT story alleged fraud and false accounting at the company's Singapore office.

An investigation by an outside law firm found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by head office, although Singapore staff may have broken local laws, Wirecard said at the time.

Separately, German prosecutors are investigating a group of individuals on suspicion of manipulating Wirecard stock, acting on evidence provided by financial market regulator Bafin.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Jan Harvey)

By Douglas Busvine

Stocks treated in this article : DAX, Wirecard AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.65% 12722.65 Delayed Quote.19.65%
WIRECARD AG 6.14% 118.45 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 684 M
EBIT 2019 658 M
Net income 2019 525 M
Finance 2019 1 286 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 13 796 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,91  €
Last Close Price 111,65  €
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Alfons W. Henseler Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-15.93%15 368
FISERV INC.43.79%71 822
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.55.27%48 047
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.13%25 263
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.107.42%12 755
WESTERN UNION40.86%10 186
