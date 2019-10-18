Log in
Wirecard : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million

10/18/2019 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Wirecard AG is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million

18-Oct-2019 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exercising the authorization resolved by the Company's annual general meeting held on June 20, 2017, the management board of Wirecard AG (ISIN DE0007472060) (the "Company") today resolved, with approval of the Company's supervisory board, to implement a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2019/I"). Within the Share Buyback Program 2019/I, it is planned to buy back Company's shares in a twelve-month period for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 200 million (excluding acquisition expenses). The Share Buyback Program 2019/I is expected to start in the next few days.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2019/I.


