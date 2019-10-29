Wirecard launches boon Planet: First payment app with fully digital neo-banking services and dynamic loyalty functionality

Log in
10/29/2019 | 05:33am EDT
Oct 29, 2019
  • Users can open a fully digital bank account in five minutes, transfer money in real time and carry out contactless payments with their smart device
  • Unique features: In the future, services such as insurance, mobility, and digital loyalty features as well as overdraft allowance and savings plans will be integrated
  • Wirecard sets new standards with boon Planet - users no longer have to leave the app to manage their everyday finances

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has launched boon Planet, the first payment app with neo-banking services. Users can manage their entire everyday financial life within the app and will benefit in the future from additional services such as insurance, mobility, and loyalty features, along with additional financial services.

With boon Planet, a fully comprehensive digital bank account can be opened in five minutes. Users can make SEPA transfers and receive a physical debit Mastercard in combination with their boon app. In addition, users have a complete overview of all their finances and can carry out contactless payments with a smart device or physical card. Thanks to the multi-banking function, users will soon also be able to integrate their accounts with other banks to boon Planet, benefiting from a holistic overview of their finances. Other banking services such as overdrafts and savings plans will also be integrated.

In addition to banking and payment, boon Planet will offer innovative loyalty solutions in the future. Users can collect digital bonus points with every payment and redeem the funds for payments via the app. Additional digital financial services such as insurance will also be made available. For example, upon paying for a valuable item with boon, users can then insure their new purchase immediately within the app. Strategic partnerships with mobility providers are also planned for the future, resulting in the integration of traffic apps directly into boon Planet. For example, consumers could book and pay for a taxi or bike sharing services, all within boon Planet.

Claudia Kaub, Head of Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, said, "After a successful pilot phase, we are very pleased to announce the general availability of boon Planet. Not only do we cover the entire world of digital payment and banking from a single source, but can also progressively expand our ecosystem and add new relevant services to make everyday life easier for consumers. All of these features make our offering highly unique."

boon is based on the Wirecard Financial Commerce platform from the front end to the back end and is the Group's B2C product. Today, boon is available throughout Europe for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay. In future, boon will also be launched outside Europe. boon can be used as a complete white label or co-branded solution for Wirecard's existing and future corporate partners.

boon Planet is now available for all Android users in Germany. iOS users will also be able to download the solution soon. Other countries will follow in the near future. Stay tuned: https://www.beboon.com

Disclaimer

Wirecard AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:31:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 682 M
EBIT 2019 658 M
Net income 2019 526 M
Finance 2019 1 285 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 27,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,61x
Capitalization 14 222 M
Chart WIRECARD AG
Duration : Period :
Wirecard AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRECARD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193,65  €
Last Close Price 115,10  €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Braun Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer
Wulf Matthias Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Marsalek Chief Operating Officer
Alexander von Knoop Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Klestil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRECARD AG-13.33%15 782
FISERV INC.39.42%69 641
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.56.44%48 668
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.62.64%26 148
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.101.39%12 385
WESTERN UNION46.66%10 606
