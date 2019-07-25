CommAgility : Signal Processing Hardware Integrated by VIAVI in 4G and 5G Non-Standalone Cellular Network Test System

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), has announced that it is supporting VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) in their 5G TM500 network tester. The TM500 is a scalable test system for validating the performance of cellular networks, including 3GPP 4G, 4.5G, and 5G. The system tests network performance as experienced by end users, across multiple cells and different radio access technologies. CommAgility has supported TM500 with the development of 4G solutions since 2007, enabling faster delivery to their customers with high-performance signal processing.

“As the world's leading supplier of test mobiles, virtually all 4G and 5G base stations have been validated using the VIAVI TM500,” said Evan Gray, Vice President Product Management at VIAVI. “For more than a decade, CommAgility has provided signal processing performance and expert support that has enabled this success. The latest module ­­– their most powerful and cost-effective solution so far – enabled us to streamline the development process to upgrade the TM500 to 5G.”

“We’re delighted to extend our long relationship with VIAVI by providing signal processing cards for their 5G base station test systems,” said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, “VIAVI test systems are used by almost every base station manufacturer in the world, and by incorporating our standards-based processing boards they have been able to streamline development, and to focus efforts on customer requirements.”

The CommAgility portfolio of hardware solutions provides a unique combination of signal processing and flexible, high performance input/output options enabling OEMs to speed 5G products to market. Baseband processing and RF cards include Texas Instruments SoCs from four to 16 DSP cores and Xilinx high-density Virtex-7 and Kintex-7 FPGAs, in a variety of form factors including AMC and VPX. The modules also provide fast, flexible I/O including Gen2 RapidIO, Gigabit Ethernet and PCI Express.

For more information please contact CommAgility at +44 1509 228866, sales@commagility.com or https://www.commagility.com/.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005145/en/