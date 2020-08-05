WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED AUGUST 13, 2020

Log in
08/05/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Parsippany, New Jersey, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday August 13th, 2020, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday August 13th, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss second quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 715082. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1690/36457

A replay will be made available on the Wireless Telecom website for a limited period of time following the conference call.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group enables the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support. Wireless Telecom Group’s website address is http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com.

Contact: Michael Kandell
            (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.
25 Eastmans Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Tel: (973) 386-9696
Fax: (973) 386-9191
www.wtcom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
