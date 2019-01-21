Wirtualna Polska : Report 1/2019

Current Report No. 1/2019 dated 21 January 2019

Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019 and information on submitting consolidated reports

Legal basis: Article 56 sec. 1 item 2 (a) of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. ('Company') hereby announces dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019:

Annual report and consolidated annual report for 2018 will be published on 26 March 2019. Consolidated quarterly reports will be published on following dates:

Consolidated quarterly report for 1Q will be published on 21 May 2019,

Consolidated quarterly report for 3Q will be published on 19 November 2019.

Pursuant to §79 sec. 2 of the Regulation issued by the Council of Ministers on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent ('Regulation') quarterly report for 2Q 2019 would not be published.

Consolidated quarterly reports will include the quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements and financial information, mentioned in §62 sec. 1 of the Regulation.

Consolidated semi-annual report for 2019 will be published on 27 August 2019.

Consolidated semi-annual report for 2019 will include the semi-annual condensed consolidated financial statements and semi-annual condensed financial statement of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A., pursuant to §62 sec. 3 of the Regulation

Legal basis: Article 56 sec. 1 item 2 (a) of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies in conjunction with §80 sec. 1 of the Regulation issued by the Council of Ministers on 29 March 2018 on the Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent

Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:

Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer

Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer