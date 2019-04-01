Wirtualna Polska : Report 7/2019

Current Report No. 7/2019 of 1 April 2019

Change the date of publication of the interim report for the I quarter of 2019

Legal Basis: Art. 56 sec. 1 point 2 letter a of the Act of 29 July 2005. On Public Offering and Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding SA with its registered office in Warsaw ( 'the Company') announces that the interim report for the first quarter of 2019, which was to be published on 21 May 2019 according to the current report No. 1/2019 of 21 January 2019, will be published earlier, ie. on 20 May 2019.

Legal Basis: Art. 56 sec. 1 point 2 letter a of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to Organized Trading System and on Public Companies in conjunction with §80 sec. 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Published by Issuers of Securities and Conditions for Recognizing as Equivalent Information Required by Laws of a Non-member State.

Signatures of the individuals representing the Company:

Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board/Chief Executive Officer

Elżbieta Bujniewicz - Belka - Member of the Management Board/Chief Financial Officer