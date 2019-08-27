Wirtualna Polska : Revenues up by 34%. Wirtualna Polska's results for H1 2019

27.08

2019 Revenues up by 34%. Wirtualna Polska's results for H1 2019

The growing number of users and development of the advertising and e-commerce offering has allowed WP to consolidate its leading position among Internet publishers in Poland. In H1 2019, Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. generated sales revenues exceeding PLN 335 million. That's 34% above the figure posted in the corresponding period of 2018.

Wirtualna Polska continues its strategy of strengthening its media business and developing e-commerce companies. The total sales revenues of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. in the online and TV segments increased year-on-year by 34%, reaching PLN 335 million. Operating profit rose by nearly one fifth, while net profit was PLN 22.8 million. In the first half of 2019, WP also posted good results of the advertising business.

-The advertising market results published recently in the AdEX report are satisfactory for us for two reasons. First of all, the Internet has finally overtaken the TV, and secondly, it was one more quarter when Wirtualna Polska grew faster than its global competitors - says Jacek Świderski, CEO of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.

The following table presents the main positions of the income statement for the period of 6 months ending 30 June

2019 and 2018.

PLN'000 Six months ending

30 June 2019 Six months ending

30 June 2018 Change Change % ONLINE Segment Sales 325,876 243,132 82,744 34.0% Cash sales 315,551 233,019 82,532 35.4% Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17) 94,050 80,372 13,678 17.0% EBITDA ( IAS 17) 92,673 77,515 15,158 19.6% Adjusted EBITDA ( IFRS 16) 97,990 - - N/A EBITDA ( IFRS 16) 96,613 - - N/A TV Segment Sales 9,632 6,922 2,710 39.2% Cash sales 9,632 6,922 2,710 39.2% Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17) (3,061) (4,398) 1,337 (30.4%) EBITDA ( IAS 17) (3,082) (4,464) 1,382 (31.0%) Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16) (3,061) - - N/A EBITDA (IFRS 16) (3,082) - - N/A Segments total Sales 335,508 250,054 85,454 34.2% Cash sales 325,183 239,941 85,242 35.5% Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17) 90,989 75,974 15,015 19.8% EBITDA (IAS 17) 89,591 73,051 16,540 22.6% Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16) 94,929 - - N/A EBITDA (IFRS 16) 93,531 - - N/A Amortisation and depreciation of tangible and intangible assets (37,856) (26,571) (11,285) 42.5% Operating profit 55,675 46,480 9,195 19.8% Result on financial activities (20,479) (8,973) (11,506) 128.2% Profit before tax 35,196 37,507 (2,311) (6.2%) Net profit 22,836 27,731 (4,895) (17.7%)

Wirtualna Polska is developing marketing automation and DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion) technologies, which increase its capacity to develop reach and improve personalization of both display and video ads. DAI has been implemented in the WP Pilot service, for the time being in WP TV ('Telewizja WP'). According to the latest analyses, the vievability ratio of the ads displayed in this manner reaches as much as 93%.

Wirtualna Polska is a media and e-commerce holding group. It owns the WP horizontal portal and it also operates specialized topical websites such as money.pl, WP SportoweFakty and WP abcZdrowie. In the e-commerce sector, WP operates in the area of travel (among others wakacje.pl, nocowanie.pl, eholiday.pl), fashion (domodi.pl and allani.pl), interior design (homebook.pl), house design (extradom.pl), financial services (totalmoney.pl) and the automotive sector (superauto24.com). According to a Gemius/PBI survey, more than 20.9 million Poles used WP's internet products in July 2019.

The full report containing financial results is available at http://inwestor.wp.pl/en/