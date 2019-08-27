Wirtualna Polska : Revenues up by 34%. Wirtualna Polska's results for H1 2019
The growing number of users and development of the advertising and e-commerce offering has allowed WP to consolidate its leading position among Internet publishers in Poland. In H1 2019, Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. generated sales revenues exceeding PLN 335 million. That's 34% above the figure posted in the corresponding period of 2018.
Wirtualna Polska continues its strategy of strengthening its media business and developing e-commerce companies. The total sales revenues of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. in the online and TV segments increased year-on-year by 34%, reaching PLN 335 million. Operating profit rose by nearly one fifth, while net profit was PLN 22.8 million. In the first half of 2019, WP also posted good results of the advertising business.
-The advertising market results published recently in the AdEX report are satisfactory for us for two reasons.First of all, the Internet has finally overtaken the TV, and secondly, it was one more quarter when Wirtualna Polska grew faster than its global competitors - says Jacek Świderski, CEO of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.
The following table presents the main positions of the income statement for the period of 6 months ending 30 June
2019 and 2018.
PLN'000
Six months ending
30 June 2019
Six months ending
30 June 2018
Change
Change %
ONLINE Segment
Sales
325,876
243,132
82,744
34.0%
Cash sales
315,551
233,019
82,532
35.4%
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)
94,050
80,372
13,678
17.0%
EBITDA ( IAS 17)
92,673
77,515
15,158
19.6%
Adjusted EBITDA ( IFRS 16)
97,990
-
-
N/A
EBITDA ( IFRS 16)
96,613
-
-
N/A
TV Segment
Sales
9,632
6,922
2,710
39.2%
Cash sales
9,632
6,922
2,710
39.2%
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)
(3,061)
(4,398)
1,337
(30.4%)
EBITDA ( IAS 17)
(3,082)
(4,464)
1,382
(31.0%)
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16)
(3,061)
-
-
N/A
EBITDA (IFRS 16)
(3,082)
-
-
N/A
Segments total
Sales
335,508
250,054
85,454
34.2%
Cash sales
325,183
239,941
85,242
35.5%
Adjusted EBITDA (IAS 17)
90,989
75,974
15,015
19.8%
EBITDA (IAS 17)
89,591
73,051
16,540
22.6%
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16)
94,929
-
-
N/A
EBITDA (IFRS 16)
93,531
-
-
N/A
Amortisation and depreciation of tangible and
intangible assets
(37,856)
(26,571)
(11,285)
42.5%
Operating profit
55,675
46,480
9,195
19.8%
Result on financial activities
(20,479)
(8,973)
(11,506)
128.2%
Profit before tax
35,196
37,507
(2,311)
(6.2%)
Net profit
22,836
27,731
(4,895)
(17.7%)
Wirtualna Polska is developing marketing automation and DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion) technologies, which increase its capacity to develop reach and improve personalization of both display and video ads. DAI has been implemented in the WP Pilot service, for the time being in WP TV ('Telewizja WP'). According to the latest analyses, the vievability ratio of the ads displayed in this manner reaches as much as 93%.
Wirtualna Polska is a media and e-commerce holding group. It owns the WP horizontal portal and it also operates specialized topical websites such as money.pl, WP SportoweFakty and WP abcZdrowie. In the e-commerce sector, WP operates in the area of travel (among others wakacje.pl, nocowanie.pl, eholiday.pl), fashion (domodi.pl and allani.pl), interior design (homebook.pl), house design (extradom.pl), financial services (totalmoney.pl) and the automotive sector (superauto24.com). According to a Gemius/PBI survey, more than 20.9 million Poles used WP's internet products in July 2019.
