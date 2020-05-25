Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.    WPL   PLWRTPL00027

WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/25
67.6 PLN   +0.60%
05:03pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
02/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 8/2020
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 19/2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wirtualna Polska S A : Report 13/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

Current report No. 13/2020 dated May 25, 2020

Proposal of the Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. on the allocation of the Company's net profit and a positive opinion of the Company's Supervisory Board

Legal basis: art. 17 sec. 1 MAR

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of Wirtualna Polska Holding SA ('Company'), hereby informs that on May 25, 2020, it adopted a resolution regarding the motion to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Wirtualna Polska Holding SA for the allocation of the Company's net profit shown in the Company's standalone financial statements for the financial year 2019 in the amount of PLN 8,879,024.47 to the supplementary capital and not to pay any dividend.

The Company's Management Board, recommending the allocation of the entire net profit for 2019 to the supplementary capital and, as a consequence, not to pay dividend for 2019, took into account, in accordance with the Company's Dividend Policy, the current situation of the Company's Capital Group, its investment plans as well as potential acquisition goals. Moreover, the Management Board took into account the specific market situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including possible reduction of customers' purchasing power, reduction of marketing expenses or decrease in interest in buying package tours. All these factors may have a direct impact on the future financial situation of the Company and its Capital Group.

Given the above, the Management Board of the Company is of the opinion that it is justified and rational to retain the Company's profit for 2019 and not to pay dividend for 2019, in order to secure further operations of the Company and implementation of the its current strategy.

At the same time, the Management Board of the Company informs that on May 25, 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a resolution, according to which it approved the above-mentioned motion of the Management Board.

The final decision regarding the allocation of the Company's profit will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Legal basis: Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003/124 / EC , 2003/125 / EC and 2004/72 / EC

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Jacek Świderski - President of the Management Board

Elżbieta Bujniewicz-Belka - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 21:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S
05:03pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
02/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 8/2020
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 19/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Raport 19/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Revenues up by 34%. Wirtualna Polska's results for H1 2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 17/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 16/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 15/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 14/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 13/2019
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 732 M
EBIT 2020 129 M
Net income 2020 85,6 M
Debt 2020 257 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 1 964 M
Chart WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,82 PLN
Last Close Price 67,60 PLN
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Swiderski Chairman-Management Board
Jaroslaw Mikos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elzbieta Bujniewicz-Belka Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Krzysztof Daniel Sierota Vice President-Engineering
Beata Barwinska-Piotrkowska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.-3.15%471
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.92%503 806
NETFLIX, INC.32.68%188 817
NASPERS LIMITED33.67%74 175
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.12%60 395
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.16%35 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group