Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A.    WPL   PLWRTPL00027

WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.

(WPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 05/26
69 PLN   +2.07%
05/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
02/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 8/2020
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 19/2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wirtualna Polska S A : Revenue down 4%. Wirtualna Polska recaps Q1 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:47am EDT

26.05
2020

Revenue down 4%. Wirtualna Polska recaps Q1 2020

Wirtualna Polska Holding copes with a crisis in Q1 2020, posting a decline in revenue and EBITDA of 4% and 6.5%, respectively. Wakacje.pl, along with the whole foreign leisure travel market, lost its sources of revenue. However, the lockdown and anxiety associated with restrictions on movement of people translated into greater-than-usual traffic on Wirtualna Polska websites. WP TV contributed favorably to the holding's results, having benefited from record-breaking viewership and a 43% hike in sales revenue.

The state of epidemic announced by the government in March 2020 in connection with the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus affected the company's revenues, in particular in the e-commerce area. In parallel, the diversification of business pursued by the Group's companies permitted the Group to curb the impact of the pandemic on its overall performance. In Q1 2020, adjusted EBITDA was PLN 41 million, down 6.5% than in the corresponding period of last year. Sales revenue was almost PLN 150 million, with profit in excess of PLN 7 million.

- The crisis is changing our customers' habits. These days, Poles are more willing to make their purchases online than ever before. Not all categories are benefiting equally though. Unfortunately, certain lines of business, such as foreign travel services, are suffering severe losses. Those of us who previously planned foreign travels are now thinking about building a house or spending their vacation in the country. Beneficiaries of this shift include Extradom.pl and Nocowanie.pl, leaders in their respective categories in Poland, enjoying much greater interest from their customers. Online media were the least affected by the reduction of advertising expenditures. In Q1 2020, Wirtualna Polska Media SA reported improvement in financial results - says Jacek Świderski, CEO of Wirtualna Polska Holding SA.

The following table presents the main positions of the income statement for the period of 3 months ending 31 March 2020 and 2019.

PLN'000 Three months ending
31 March 2020 		Three months ending
31 March 2019 		Change Change %
Online Segment
Sales 143 216 152 390 (9 174) (6,0%)
Cash sales 139 477 147 849 (8 372) (5,7%)
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16) 41 021 45 806 (4 785) (10,4%)
EBITDA (IFRS 16) 39 120 44 063 (4 943) (11,2%)
TV segment
Sales 6 592 4 605 1 987 43,1%
Cash sales 6 592 4 605 1 987 43,1%
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16) 159 (1 763) 1 922 (109,0%)
EBITDA (IFRS 16) 159 (1 783) 1 942 (108,9%)
Segments total
Sales 149 808 156 995 (7 187) (4,6%)
Cash sales 146 069 152 454 (6 385) (4,2%)
Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS 16) 41 180 44 043 (2 863) (6,5%)
EBITDA (IFRS 16) 39 279 42 280 (3 001) (7,1%)
Amortization and depreciation of fixed assets and intangibles (20 926) (18 563) (2 363) 12,7%
Operating profit 18 353 23 717 (5 364) (22,6%)
Result on financial activities (8 478) (3 906) (4 572) 117,1%
Profit before tax 9 875 19 811 (9 936) (50,2%)
Net profit 7 249 14 368 (7 119) (49,5%)

The restrictions imposed by the government and the challenging economic situation will also affect our financial results in Q2 2020, regardless of the increase in traffic we have observed since the latter part of April. At the moment, traffic on Nocowanie.pl is approx. 20% higher than in May 2019.

WP TV, which has been broadcasting for over three years, also posted very solid results. It achieved record-high viewership, which translated into a 43% increase in revenue to over PLN 6.5 million.

Wirtualna Polska is a technological holding group involved in media, advertising and e-commerce business. It owns the WP Home Page and operates specialized topical websites such as money.pl, WP SportoweFakty and autocentrum.pl. In the e-commerce sector, WP operates in the areas of leisure travel (including wakacje.pl, nocowanie.pl, eholiday.pl), fashion (domodi.pl and allani.pl), interior design (homebook.pl), house design (extradom.pl), financial services (totalmoney.pl) and automotive (superauto.pl). According to a Gemius/PBI survey, 21.1 million Poles used WP's online products in April 2020.

Disclaimer

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S
05/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
02/25WIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 8/2020
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 19/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Raport 19/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Revenues up by 34%. Wirtualna Polska's results for H1 2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 17/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 16/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 15/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 14/2019
PU
2019WIRTUALNA POLSKA : Report 13/2019
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 732 M
EBIT 2020 129 M
Net income 2020 110 M
Debt 2020 257 M
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 2 005 M
Chart WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Wirtualna Polska Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,82 PLN
Last Close Price 69,00 PLN
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacek Swiderski Chairman-Management Board
Jaroslaw Mikos Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elzbieta Bujniewicz-Belka Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Krzysztof Daniel Sierota Vice President-Engineering
Beata Barwinska-Piotrkowska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING S.A.-1.15%496
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.26%519 897
NETFLIX, INC.28.19%182 418
NASPERS LIMITED32.07%74 719
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.21%59 927
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.27.72%35 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group