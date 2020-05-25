Wisdom Marine Lines : Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2020/05/22 2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital Reserve 3.Number of shares issued: 17,228,897 shares 4.Par value per share: NT$10 5.Total monetary amount of the issue: NT$ 172,288,970 6.Issue price: N/A 7.Number of shares subscribed by or allotted to employees: None 8.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: For every 1,000 shares, about 25 new shares will be issued. 10.Method of handling fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the deadline: Fractional shares of less than a single full share from the current capital increase and new share distribution shall be combined at the discretion of the shareholders themselves, who shall carry out such combination into single full shares through the Company's stock registration and transfer agent within five days beginning from the dividend date of record. Fractional shares that are not combined, or after being combined still do not constitute one full share, shall be distributed in the form of cash, and the Chairman of the board is authorized to purchase such fractional shares from specified person(s) at par value. 11.Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares: The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares shall follow the rights of previously issued common shares. The newly issued shares will be Non-physical Stock. 12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: The Company's future business needs. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Chairman is authorized by the Board to adjust the Capitalization ratio when the issued shares are adjusted due to the change of the Company's outstanding shares. The Chairman is authorized by the Board to take any action that may be required in connection with the adjustment of the Record date and relevant matters.