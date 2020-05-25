Wisdom Marine Lines : Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares
05/25/2020 | 01:43am EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML
Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares
2020 / 05 / 22
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
Date of announcement
2020-05-22
Subject
Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares
Date of events
2020/05/22
To which item it meets
article 4 paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2020/05/22
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital Reserve
3.Number of shares issued: 17,228,897 shares
4.Par value per share: NT$10
5.Total monetary amount of the issue: NT$ 172,288,970
6.Issue price: N/A
7.Number of shares subscribed by or allotted to employees: None
8.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders: For every 1,000 shares, about 25 new shares will be issued.
10.Method of handling fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the
deadline:
Fractional shares of less than a single full share from the current
capital increase and new share distribution shall be combined at the
discretion of the shareholders themselves, who shall carry out such
combination into single full shares through the Company's stock
registration and transfer agent within five days beginning from the
dividend date of record.
Fractional shares that are not combined, or after being combined still
do not constitute one full share, shall be distributed in the form of
cash, and the Chairman of the board is authorized to purchase such
fractional shares from specified person(s) at par value.
11.Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares shall follow the
rights of previously issued common shares.
The newly issued shares will be Non-physical Stock.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
The Company's future business needs.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Chairman is authorized by the Board to adjust the Capitalization ratio
when the issued shares are adjusted due to the change of the Company's
outstanding shares.
The Chairman is authorized by the Board to take any action that may be
required in connection with the adjustment of the Record date and relevant
matters.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 05:42:01 UTC