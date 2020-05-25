Wisdom Marine Lines : Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares

Log in
05/25/2020 | 01:43am EDT

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares

2020 / 05 / 22

SH

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2020-05-22
Subject Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares
Date of events 2020/05/22 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2020/05/22
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital Reserve
3.Number of shares issued: 17,228,897 shares
4.Par value per share: NT$10
5.Total monetary amount of the issue: NT$ 172,288,970
6.Issue price: N/A
7.Number of shares subscribed by or allotted to employees: None
8.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
  shareholders: For every 1,000 shares, about 25 new shares will be issued.
10.Method of handling fractional shares and shares unsubscribed by the 
   deadline: 
Fractional shares of less than a single full share from the current
capital increase and new share distribution shall be combined at the
discretion of the shareholders themselves, who shall carry out such
combination into single full shares through the Company's stock
registration and transfer agent within five days beginning from the
dividend date of record. 
Fractional shares that are not combined, or after being combined still
do not constitute one full share, shall be distributed in the form of
cash, and the Chairman of the board is authorized to purchase such
fractional shares from specified person(s) at par value.
11.Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations of the newly issued shares shall follow the
rights of previously issued common shares.
The newly issued shares will be Non-physical Stock. 
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: 
The Company's future business needs.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Chairman is authorized by the Board to adjust the Capitalization ratio
when the issued shares are adjusted due to the change of the Company's
outstanding shares.
The Chairman is authorized by the Board to take any action that may be
required in connection with the adjustment of the Record date and relevant
matters.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 05:42:01 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 14 414 M
EBIT 2020 3 655 M
Net income 2020 1 758 M
Debt 2020 49 348 M
Yield 2020 6,27%
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 16 671 M
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,67 TWD
Last Close Price 23,60 TWD
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-20.14%554
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-27.97%5 625
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-13.31%1 718
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-34.37%604
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-13.96%523
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-56.90%489
