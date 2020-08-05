Log in
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  News
Wisdom Marine Lines : July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release (revise the No. of vessels of prior month)

08/05/2020 | 04:57am EDT

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release (revise the No. of vessels of prior month)

2020 / 08 / 05

FIN

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 20200805
Subject July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release (revise the No. of vessels of prior month)
Date of events 2020/08/05 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/05
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
  'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Monthly Revenue：              USD 34,863,802 TWD   1,029,667(in thousands) 
YoY % Change       (8.27%)
Year-to-Date Revenue：         USD218,740,049 TWD   6,547,765(in thousands)
YoY % Change      (15.45%)
Monthly Operating Income：     USD  5,292,496 TWD     156,309(in thousands)
YoY % Change      (40.29%)
Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD 16,816,806 TWD     503,395(in thousands)
YoY % Change      (73.50%)
Monthly Net Income 
before Income Tax Expense：    USD     88,119 TWD       2,602(in thousands)
YoY % Change      (95.70%)
Year-to-Date Net Income 
before Income Tax Expense：   USD(14,036,596) TWD   (420,171)(in thousands)
YoY % Change     (130.04%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS：       0.00
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： (0.59)

Basis for Computation：          
                              Month End   Monthly Average   Annual Average
TWD/USD                         29.48         29.534          29.934 
JPY/USD                        104.44         106.74           108.03
Outstanding Shares           746,405,199         -               -
Weighted Average of 
Shares Outstanding           717,131,167         -               -
                               Month End    Prior Month       Prior Year
No. of Vessels                   135            135              132
BDI                             1350           1799             1868
Analysis： 
1.Change of Fleet: None
2.Change in Operation:8 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating 
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.  
4.Renewal of Contracts:3 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 40.29% because of a downturn
in the dry bulk market.
market. 
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD1,400,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD600,000 foreign
exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month;
Fluctuation of stock price led to USD200,000 evaluation gain of
2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures 
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. 
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding 
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but 
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of 
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to 
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 
year duration. 
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:56:09 UTC
