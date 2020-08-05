Wisdom Marine Lines : July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release (revise the No. of vessels of prior month)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/08/05 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:July 2020 Monthly Earnings Release 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Monthly Revenue： USD 34,863,802 TWD 1,029,667(in thousands) YoY % Change (8.27%) Year-to-Date Revenue： USD218,740,049 TWD 6,547,765(in thousands) YoY % Change (15.45%) Monthly Operating Income： USD 5,292,496 TWD 156,309(in thousands) YoY % Change (40.29%) Year-to-Date Operating Income：USD 16,816,806 TWD 503,395(in thousands) YoY % Change (73.50%) Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD 88,119 TWD 2,602(in thousands) YoY % Change (95.70%) Year-to-Date Net Income before Income Tax Expense： USD(14,036,596) TWD (420,171)(in thousands) YoY % Change (130.04%) Monthly Pre-tax EPS： 0.00 Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS： (0.59) Basis for Computation： Month End Monthly Average Annual Average TWD/USD 29.48 29.534 29.934 JPY/USD 104.44 106.74 108.03 Outstanding Shares 746,405,199 - - Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 717,131,167 - - Month End Prior Month Prior Year No. of Vessels 135 135 132 BDI 1350 1799 1868 Analysis： 1.Change of Fleet: None 2.Change in Operation:8 vessels in dry-dock. 3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen. 4.Renewal of Contracts:3 vessels renewal of contracts. 5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 40.29% because of a downturn in the dry bulk market. market. 6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to USD1,400,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD600,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month; Fluctuation of stock price led to USD200,000 evaluation gain of 2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond. Notes on Compilation: 1.We adopt IFRS. 2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate. 3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures. 4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding shares. 5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits. 6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to inventory check on a quarterly frequency. 7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 year duration. 8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release includes earnings attributable to minority interests.