Wisdom Marine Lines : June 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
0
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
June 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
USD
TWD(in thousands)
YoY% Change
Monthly Revenue
30,451,462
904,684
Plus (16.77%)
Year-to-Date Revenue
183,876,247
5,516,471
Plus (16.69%)
Monthly Operating Income
518,053
15,392
Plus (94.24%)
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
(3,921,688)
(116,509)
Plus(454.50%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
(14,124,715)
(423,756)
Plus(131.62%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.17)
-
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.62)
-
Year-to-Date Operating Income 11,524,310 345,741 Plus (78.89%)
Basis for Computation:
Month End
Monthly Average
Annual Average
TWD/USD
29.63
29.709
30.001
JPY/USD
107.72
107.61
108.25
Outstanding Shares
729,155,894
-
-
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
695,814,477
-
-
Month End
Prior Month
Prior Year
No. of Vessels
135
133
131
BDI
1799
504
1354
1.Change of Fleet:
6/18 Bunun Miracle(Handy/37600DWT)joined Wisdom fleet.
6/26 Sakizaya Treasure (Panamax/82400DWT)joined Wisdom fleet.
2.Change in Operation:12 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts:2 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 94.24% because of a downturn
in the dry bulk market.
market.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD400,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD1,000,000 foreign
exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month;
Fluctuation of stock price led to USD100,000 evaluation loss of
2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:05 UTC