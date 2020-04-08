Wisdom Marine Lines : March 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
0
04/08/2020 | 03:18am EDT
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
March 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
USD
TWD(in thousands)
YoY% Change
Monthly Revenue
31,151,635
939,502
Plus (17.36%)
Year-to-Date Revenue
92,711,028
2,791,158
Plus (15.92%)
Monthly Operating Income
2,083,266
62,831
Plus (78.35%)
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
(3,069,507)
(92,571)
Plus(170.21%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
(4,079,227)
(122,809)
Plus(130.58%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.13)
-
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.18)
-
Year-to-Date Operating Income 7,509,582 226,083 Plus (73.83%)
Basis for Computation:
Month End
Monthly Average
Annual Average
TWD/USD
30.225
30.159
30.106
JPY/USD
108.41
107.52
108.97
Outstanding Shares
689,155,894
-
-
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
689,139,725
-
-
Month End
Prior Month
Prior Year
No. of Vessels
132
130
129
BDI
626
535
689
Analysis:
Change of fleet:
3/27 Sakizaya Star (Panamax/82400DWT) joined Wisdom fleet.
3/30 Amis Unicorn (Supramax/61000DWT) joined Wisdom fleet.
2.Change in Operation:8 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts:2 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 78.35% because of a downturn
in the dry bulk market.
market.
6.Non-operating income: The appreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD1,446,000 foreign exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The appreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD51,000 foreign
exchange loss by the exchange rate at the end of the month;
Fluctuation of stock price led to USD710,000 evaluation gain of
2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:17:13 UTC