Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:26am EDT

May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release

Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
USD TWD(in thousands)
Monthly Revenue 30,764,584 920,693 Plus (17.96%)
Year-to-Date Revenue 153,424,785 4,611,796 Plus (16.67%)
Monthly Operating Income 1,781,948 53,331 Plus (79.80%)
Year-to-Date Operating Income 11,006,257 330,837 Plus (75.86%)
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense 		(1,167,224) (34,929) Plus(130.37%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense 		(10,203,027) (306,693) Plus(123.42%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS - (0.05) -
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS - (0.44) -

TWD/USD 30.02 29.927 30.059
JPY/USD 107.2 107.19 108.37
Outstanding Shares 689,155,894 - -
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 689,146,193 - -
Month End Prior Month Prior Year
No. of Vessels 133 133 131
BDI 504 635 1096 

2.Change in Operation:6 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating 
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.  
4.Renewal of Contracts:3 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 79.80% because of a downturn
in the dry bulk market.
market. 
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD500,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD500,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month;
Fluctuation of stock price led to USD300,000 evaluation gain of
2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures 
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period. 
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding 
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but 
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of 
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to 
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25 
year duration. 
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., L
05:26aWISDOM MARINE LINES : May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
05/28WISDOM MARINE LINES : Annoucement on the Issue Price of the Issuance of New Shar..
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : Capitalization of Capital Reserve by Issuing New Shares
PU
05/25WISDOM MARINE LINES : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
PU
05/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
PU
05/06WISDOM MARINE LINES : April 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
04/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of article 22.1.(3) of 「Regulations Go..
PU
04/08WISDOM MARINE LINES : March 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : September 2018 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Int..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 414 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2020 1 758 M 58,8 M 58,8 M
Net Debt 2020 49 348 M 1 652 M 1 652 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 17 428 M 583 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 301
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,67 TWD
Last Close Price 23,35 TWD
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-20.98%583
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-27.48%5 685
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-9.27%1 811
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-34.01%637
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-13.87%537
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-54.45%517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group