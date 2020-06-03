Wisdom Marine Lines : May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
0
06/03/2020 | 05:26am EDT
May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
May 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
USD
TWD(in thousands)
Monthly Revenue
30,764,584
920,693
Plus (17.96%)
Year-to-Date Revenue
153,424,785
4,611,796
Plus (16.67%)
Monthly Operating Income
1,781,948
53,331
Plus (79.80%)
Year-to-Date Operating Income
11,006,257
330,837
Plus (75.86%)
Monthly Net Income before
Income Tax Expense
(1,167,224)
(34,929)
Plus(130.37%)
Year-to-Date Net Income
before Income Tax Expense
(10,203,027)
(306,693)
Plus(123.42%)
Monthly Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.05)
-
Year-to-Date Pre-tax EPS
-
(0.44)
-
TWD/USD
30.02
29.927
30.059
JPY/USD
107.2
107.19 108.37
Outstanding Shares
689,155,894
-
-
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
689,146,193
-
-
Month End
Prior Month
Prior Year
No. of Vessels
133
133
131
BDI
504
635
1096
2.Change in Operation:6 vessels in dry-dock.
3.Fluctuation of Exchange Rate: Yen fluctuations resulted in non-operating
income (loss) from outstanding borrowings denominated in Japanese Yen.
4.Renewal of Contracts:3 vessels renewal of contracts.
5.Operating Income:Operating income decreased 79.80% because of a downturn
in the dry bulk market.
market.
6.Non-operating income: The depreciation of Japanese Yen led to
USD500,000 foreign exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the
month; The depreciation of New Taiwan Dollar led to USD500,000 foreign
exchange gain by the exchange rate at the end of the month;
Fluctuation of stock price led to USD300,000 evaluation gain of
2nd Secured Convertible Bond and 3th Unsecured Convertible Bond.
Notes on Compilation:
1.We adopt IFRS.
2.Our functional currency is US Dollar. The representation of TWD figures
are calculated based on the average exchange rate of the relevant period.
Evaluation gain or loss is calculated based on the month end exchange rate.
3.Rate of change is calculated with USD figures.
4.Earning per share is calculated based on weighted average of outstanding
shares.
5.Depreciation and crew wage costs are calculated on a monthly basis, but
revenue is calculated on incurred basis by day. Hence the calendar days of
each month could slightly affect revenue and operating profits.
6.The lubricant oil expenses is estimated monthly and adjusted according to
inventory check on a quarterly frequency.
7.The duration of each vessel might differ according to size, condition and
specifications. Modern new buildings now are normally depreciated on a 25
year duration.
8.The earning release is based on unaudited provisional account. Monthly
Net Income before Income Tax Expense reported in the earnings release
includes earnings attributable to minority interests.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:25:02 UTC