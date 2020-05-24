Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited    2637   KYG9721M1033

WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED

(2637)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisdom Marine Lines : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares

2020 / 05 / 22

BIZ

Material Information (2637 WISDOM)
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2020/05/22 Time of announcement 07:35:21
Subject 
 The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
Date of events 2020/05/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/22
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
  'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Underwriter:HUA NAN SECURITIES(Address：4F.,No.54, Sec.4,Minsheng E.Rd.,
Songshan Dist.,Taipei City.  Tel：02-2545-6888）
(2)Peroid of book building:2020/05/22~2020/05/26 15:30(Taipei time)
(3)Public announcement:Chinese Taiwan Securities Association
   http://web.csa.org.tw/Edoc2/Default.aspx?Year=2020
   Also publiced on Commercial Times at 2020/05/22.
(4)According to「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing Underwriting
and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 40 and「Republic of
China Securities Business Association Securities Underwriters Securities
Inquiry Circle Placing and Placement Measures」Article 5,the company's
shareholder would have the right to participate in the book building, but
should comply with「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing
Underwriting and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 27,
Article 35, Article 43-1.
(5)The identification of the company's shareholders is based on the stock
held by the securities underwriter on the business day before the inquiry
circle purchase announcement(2020/05/21); shareholders should consult with
the securities agency to obtain the 'customer balance information inquiry
form'.And affixed the seal of the securities broker to certify the identity
of the shareholders and the number of shares held.
(6)If the existing shareholder tend to participate in the book building,
please contact the underwriter and notice the announcement.
The contact of the underwriter：Ms.Chen 02-2545-6888#8723
Ms.Yang 02-2545-6888#8763
(7)The existing shareholders would have the right to participate in the
book building following up on the related regulations announced by
the Company.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 03:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., L
12:03aWISDOM MARINE LINES : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
PU
05/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
PU
05/06WISDOM MARINE LINES : April 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
04/24WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of article 22.1.(3) of 「Regulations Go..
PU
04/08WISDOM MARINE LINES : March 2020 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : September 2018 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Int..
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : 63,700 DWT Newbuilding Vessel,MV Amis Power Joined Wisdom ..
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : August 2018 Monthly Earnings Release
PU
2018WISDOM MARINE LINES : Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 14 414 M
EBIT 2020 3 655 M
Net income 2020 1 758 M
Debt 2020 49 348 M
Yield 2020 6,27%
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 16 671 M
Chart WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,67 TWD
Last Close Price 23,60 TWD
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng General Manager
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer, Director & Spokesman
Yi Chun Hsueh Head-Finance Department, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED-20.14%554
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-27.97%5 625
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-13.31%1 718
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-34.37%604
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-13.96%523
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-56.90%489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group