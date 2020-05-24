Wisdom Marine Lines : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/22 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares 6.Countermeasures:Announcement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Underwriter:HUA NAN SECURITIES(Address：4F.,No.54, Sec.4,Minsheng E.Rd., Songshan Dist.,Taipei City. Tel：02-2545-6888） (2)Peroid of book building:2020/05/22~2020/05/26 15:30(Taipei time) (3)Public announcement:Chinese Taiwan Securities Association http://web.csa.org.tw/Edoc2/Default.aspx?Year=2020 Also publiced on Commercial Times at 2020/05/22. (4)According to「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing Underwriting and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 40 and「Republic of China Securities Business Association Securities Underwriters Securities Inquiry Circle Placing and Placement Measures」Article 5,the company's shareholder would have the right to participate in the book building, but should comply with「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing Underwriting and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 27, Article 35, Article 43-1. (5)The identification of the company's shareholders is based on the stock held by the securities underwriter on the business day before the inquiry circle purchase announcement(2020/05/21); shareholders should consult with the securities agency to obtain the 'customer balance information inquiry form'.And affixed the seal of the securities broker to certify the identity of the shareholders and the number of shares held. (6)If the existing shareholder tend to participate in the book building, please contact the underwriter and notice the announcement. The contact of the underwriter：Ms.Chen 02-2545-6888#8723 Ms.Yang 02-2545-6888#8763 (7)The existing shareholders would have the right to participate in the book building following up on the related regulations announced by the Company.