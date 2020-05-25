Wisdom Marine Lines : The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
0
05/25/2020 | 12:03am EDT
TWSE 2637 / LSE WML
News
The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
2020 / 05 / 22
SH
Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2020-05-22
Subject
The Company's Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
Date of events
2020/05/22
To which item it meets
article 4 paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/05/22
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Capital Increase by Issuance of New Shares
6.Countermeasures:Announcement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Underwriter:HUA NAN SECURITIES(Address：4F.,No.54, Sec.4,Minsheng E.Rd.,
Songshan Dist.,Taipei City. Tel：02-2545-6888）
(2)Peroid of book building:2020/05/22~2020/05/26 15:30(Taipei time)
(3)Public announcement:Chinese Taiwan Securities Association
http://web.csa.org.tw/Edoc2/Default.aspx?Year=2020
Also publiced on Commercial Times at 2020/05/22.
(4)According to「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing Underwriting
and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 40 and「Republic of
China Securities Business Association Securities Underwriters Securities
Inquiry Circle Placing and Placement Measures」Article 5,the company's
shareholder would have the right to participate in the book building, but
should comply with「Taiwan Securities Association Rules Governing
Underwriting and Resale of Securities by Securities Firms」Article 27,
Article 35, Article 43-1.
(5)The identification of the company's shareholders is based on the stock
held by the securities underwriter on the business day before the inquiry
circle purchase announcement(2020/05/21); shareholders should consult with
the securities agency to obtain the 'customer balance information inquiry
form'.And affixed the seal of the securities broker to certify the identity
of the shareholders and the number of shares held.
(6)If the existing shareholder tend to participate in the book building,
please contact the underwriter and notice the announcement.
The contact of the underwriter：Ms.Chen 02-2545-6888#8723
Ms.Yang 02-2545-6888#8763
(7)The existing shareholders would have the right to participate in the
book building following up on the related regulations announced by
the Company.
Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 04:02:05 UTC