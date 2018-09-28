Log in
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO LTD (2637)
  News  
Wisdom Marine Lines : Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Intercompany Loan

09/28/2018 | 09:27am CEST

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Intercompany Loan

2018 / 09 / 28

FIN

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 20180928
Subject Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Intercompany Loan
Date of events 2018/09/28 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/09/28
2.Name of the company who receive the monetary loans, its 
  relationship to the Company who extend the loans, ceiling 
  amount on the monetary loans extended,  amount of loans 
  originally extended, amount of the current additional loans, 
  whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson
  to give loans for the borrowing counterparty; total extended 
  amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of 
  occurrence of the event:
(1) company receiving loans: Poavosa Navigation S.A.
(2) relationship with the Company: subsidiaries (100%)
(3) ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: US$2,888,167,340
(4) amount of loans originally extended: US$14,500,000
(5) amount of the current additional loans: US$5,000,000
(6) board of directors authorization: Yes    
(7) total extended amount of loans:US$19,500,000
(8) reason for loans: Operational Capital
3.Content and value of collaterals provided by the loan recipient, if any:Nil
4.Capital and Accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient 
  according to its latest financial report:US$10,000
5.Method of calculation of interest:Nil
6.Terms/conditions and date for repayment:Repay by net profit from operation
7.The Company's total amount of monetary loans extended
  as of the date of occurrence of the event:US$1,349,543,000
8.The ratio of the total amount of monetary loans extended 
  to the Company's net worth on its most recent financial 
  statements as of the date of occurrence of the event:155.55%
9.Sources of funds to extend monetary loans to others:Wisdom Marine Linsa S.A.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. provides funds to its 100% holding subsidiaries for
operational capital. The Company takes full control of its
SPVs'operating, financing, and any other material matters.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:26:07 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 12 898 M
EBIT 2018 3 325 M
Net income 2018 1 632 M
Debt 2018 50 494 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,19
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capitalization 18 316 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,5  TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Sheng Cheng President
Chun-Sheng Lan Chairman
Tzu-Lung Chao Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Chun Hsueh Chief Financial Officer
Shuang-Chau Tsaur Chief Technical officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO LTD601
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD-17.08%3 138
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 803
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS ASA-44.22%1 697
SEASPAN CORPORATION27.26%1 424
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.21.23%1 196
