Wisdom Marine Lines : Announcement on behalf of Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. for Intercompany Loan

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/09/28 2.Name of the company who receive the monetary loans, its relationship to the Company who extend the loans, ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended, amount of loans originally extended, amount of the current additional loans, whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson to give loans for the borrowing counterparty; total extended amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of occurrence of the event: (1) company receiving loans: Poavosa Navigation S.A. (2) relationship with the Company: subsidiaries (100%) (3) ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: US$2,888,167,340 (4) amount of loans originally extended: US$14,500,000 (5) amount of the current additional loans: US$5,000,000 (6) board of directors authorization: Yes (7) total extended amount of loans:US$19,500,000 (8) reason for loans: Operational Capital 3.Content and value of collaterals provided by the loan recipient, if any:Nil 4.Capital and Accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient according to its latest financial report:US$10,000 5.Method of calculation of interest:Nil 6.Terms/conditions and date for repayment:Repay by net profit from operation 7.The Company's total amount of monetary loans extended as of the date of occurrence of the event:US$1,349,543,000 8.The ratio of the total amount of monetary loans extended to the Company's net worth on its most recent financial statements as of the date of occurrence of the event:155.55% 9.Sources of funds to extend monetary loans to others:Wisdom Marine Linsa S.A. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Wisdom Marine Lines S.A. provides funds to its 100% holding subsidiaries for operational capital. The Company takes full control of its SPVs'operating, financing, and any other material matters.