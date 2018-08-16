Log in
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO LTD (2637)
  Report  
Wisdom Marine Lines : Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

08/16/2018 | 08:16am CEST

TWSE 2637 / LSE WML

News

Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

2018 / 08 / 16

FIN

Provided by: Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 20180816
Subject Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
Date of events 2018/08/16 To which item it meets article 4 paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/08/16
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
  'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:(1)Revise P5-6.Due toIFRS 9,revise the account.
(2)Revise P70.Revise the amount of related party services received/rendered.
(3)Revise P90.Annex1(Intercompany Loan).Revise the highest amount and the
enddning balance of Katagalan Line S.A. and Bunun Navigation S.A.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
9.Countermeasures:Announcement and Re-upload the the corrected pages.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Wisdom Marine Lines Co. Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:15:05 UTC
