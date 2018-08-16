Wisdom Marine Lines : Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/08/16
2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:(1)Revise P5-6.Due toIFRS 9,revise the account.
(2)Revise P70.Revise the amount of related party services received/rendered.
(3)Revise P90.Annex1(Intercompany Loan).Revise the highest amount and the
enddning balance of Katagalan Line S.A. and Bunun Navigation S.A.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages.
9.Countermeasures:Announcement and Re-upload the the corrected pages.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
