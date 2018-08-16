Wisdom Marine Lines : Re-upload 2018 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2018/08/16 2.Company name:Wisdom Marine Lines Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:(1)Revise P5-6.Due toIFRS 9,revise the account. (2)Revise P70.Revise the amount of related party services received/rendered. (3)Revise P90.Annex1(Intercompany Loan).Revise the highest amount and the enddning balance of Katagalan Line S.A. and Bunun Navigation S.A. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: P5、6、70、90,refer to the re-upload corrected pages. 9.Countermeasures:Announcement and Re-upload the the corrected pages. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.