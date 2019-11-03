Log in
WISDOM SPORTS GROUP

(1661)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/01
0.175 HKD   -0.57%
0.175 HKD   -0.57%
Wisdom Sports : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LOAN AGREEMENT

11/03/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the content of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISDOM SPORTS GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1661)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LOAN AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 1 November 2019 (after trading hours), Wisdom Zhejiang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with Beijing Allx pursuant to which, Wisdom Zhejiang agreed to provide a three-year loan of RMB50,000,000 to Beijing Allx, which bears interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum. The loan is guaranteed by the security provided by the Guarantors.

As certain applicable percentage ratios defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the provision of the loan exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the entering into of the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 1 November 2019 (after trading hours), Wisdom Zhejiang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with Beijing Allx pursuant to which, Wisdom Zhejiang agreed to provide a three-year loan of RMB50,000,000 to Beijing Allx, which bears interest at a rate of 4.75% per annum. The loan is guaranteed by the security provided by the Guarantors.

- 1 -

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Date

:

1 November 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties

:

(1) Wisdom Zhejiang (as lender)

(2) Beijing Allx (as borrower)

Loan amount

:

RMB50,000,000

Term

:

A period of three years from 1 November 2019 to 31 October

2022

Purpose

:

Beijing Allx shall apply the loan toward its day-to-day

business development and operations

Interest rate

:

Interest rate of 4.75% per annum

Repayment

:

Beijing Allx shall pay the above-mentioned interest on the

loan to Wisdom Zhejiang bi-annually on 31 December 2019,

30 June 2020, 31 December 2020, 30 June 2021, 31

December 2021 and 30 June 2022, respectively

Beijing Allx shall repay the principal amount of the loan and

outstanding interest thereon at the end of the term of the loan

Others

:

In the event that Beijing Allx fails to pay any sum payable

under the Loan Agreement when due, Wisdom Zhejiang has

the right to calculate overdue interest at 200% of the interest

rate of the loan on a daily basis from the day following the

due date

The Directors have approved the transaction contemplated under the Loan Agreement and confirmed that the terms thereof are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

SECURITY AND GUARANTEE

As security for the settlement of all amounts, obligations and liabilities due, owing or incurred under the Loan Agreement, the Guarantors agreed to enter into mortgage over the real estate (including commercial and residential properties) legally owned under their respective names and located in Beijing, the PRC in favour of Wisdom Zhejiang.

- 2 -

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION

The Group has established long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with Beijing Allx. Beijing Allx intends to use the proceeds from the loan to expand and develop its business, and continue to consolidate its business foundation in the healthcare industry. The business expansion of Beijing Allx will complement the Group's business strategy and enhance the Group's growth potential in the healthcare industry.

The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the applicable interest rate) are determined by the parties on an arm's length basis after taking into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The interest rate of the loan is higher than the interest rate available to the Group for placing cash deposits with commercial banks. The Loan Agreement was entered into by Wisdom Zhejiang having considered (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the loan to Beijing Allx; (ii) the interest income on loan to be received by Wisdom Zhejiang; and (iii) the relevant security. In view of the above, the Directors are of the view that the provision of the loan will bring reasonable interest returns to the Group, and that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and the transaction contemplated thereunder is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND WISDOM ZHEJIANG

The Group is a leading sports industry group in the PRC engaged in the operation and marketing of sports events and provision of sports services, with a special emphasis on the development and extension of the sports industry chain.

Wisdom Zhejiang is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Wisdom Zhejiang is principally engaged in the operation, organization and execution of large-scale sports events.

INFORMATION ON BEIJING ALLX AND THE GUARANTORS

Beijing Allx is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the technological development and sales of health food products, functional food products and beverages.

Each of the Guarantors is an individual.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, Beijing Allx and its ultimate beneficial owner(s), and the Guarantors and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties, which are not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

- 3 -

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As certain applicable percentage ratios defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the provision of the loan exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the entering into of the Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this announcement:

"Beijing Allx"

Beijing Allx Health Technology Co., Ltd.* (北京全向時空健康科

技有限公司), a company established under the laws of the PRC

with limited liability

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Wisdom Sports Group (智美體育集團), a company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code

1661

"connected persons"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Guarantors"

three individual guarantors, all of which are Independent Third

Parties

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Parties"

the third parties who are independent of the Company and its

connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules)

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement dated 1 November 2019 entered into between

Wisdom Zhejiang (as lender) and Beijing Allx (as borrower)

- 4 -

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this

announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholders"

holders of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary(ies)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Wisdom Zhejiang"

Wisdom Sports Entertainment (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.* (智美體育文化

（浙江）有限公司), a company established under the laws of the

PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Wisdom Sports Group

Ren Wen

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Ms. Ren Wen, Mr. Sheng Jie, Mr. Song Hongfei and Ms. Hao Bin; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Zhijian, Mr. Ip Kwok On Sammy and Mr. Jin Guoqiang.

  • For identification purposes only

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Wisdom Sports Group published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 11:27:04 UTC
