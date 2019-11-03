Wisdom Sports : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LOAN AGREEMENT

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION

The Group has established long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with Beijing Allx. Beijing Allx intends to use the proceeds from the loan to expand and develop its business, and continue to consolidate its business foundation in the healthcare industry. The business expansion of Beijing Allx will complement the Group's business strategy and enhance the Group's growth potential in the healthcare industry.

The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the applicable interest rate) are determined by the parties on an arm's length basis after taking into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices. The interest rate of the loan is higher than the interest rate available to the Group for placing cash deposits with commercial banks. The Loan Agreement was entered into by Wisdom Zhejiang having considered (i) the costs of borrowing in providing the loan to Beijing Allx; (ii) the interest income on loan to be received by Wisdom Zhejiang; and (iii) the relevant security. In view of the above, the Directors are of the view that the provision of the loan will bring reasonable interest returns to the Group, and that the terms of the Loan Agreement are on normal commercial terms and the transaction contemplated thereunder is fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND WISDOM ZHEJIANG

The Group is a leading sports industry group in the PRC engaged in the operation and marketing of sports events and provision of sports services, with a special emphasis on the development and extension of the sports industry chain.

Wisdom Zhejiang is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Wisdom Zhejiang is principally engaged in the operation, organization and execution of large-scale sports events.

INFORMATION ON BEIJING ALLX AND THE GUARANTORS

Beijing Allx is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the technological development and sales of health food products, functional food products and beverages.

Each of the Guarantors is an individual.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, Beijing Allx and its ultimate beneficial owner(s), and the Guarantors and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties, which are not connected with the Company and its connected persons.