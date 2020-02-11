Wisdom Sports : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON ARBITRATION AND LITIGATION INVOLVING SUBSIDIARIES

Log in
02/11/2020 | 06:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the content of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISDOM SPORTS GROUP

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1661)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON ARBITRATION AND

LITIGATION INVOLVING SUBSIDIARIES

This announcement is made by Wisdom Sports Group (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep its shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 July 2018 and 7 December 2018 (collectively the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall denote the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wish to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that several

- 1 -

subsidiaries of the Company recently commenced and/or initiated legal proceedings against the Arena Company, three of which were arbitration proceedings and two of which were litigation proceedings (collectively, the "Proceedings"). Further details of the Proceedings are set out below:-

Amount of claim

(including corresponding

Progress of

Arbitration

Background information

interests and legal/arbitration

arbitration/

Plaintiff/applicant

or litigation

Venue

of arbitration/litigation

costs)

litigation

Wisdom Sports Entertainment

Arbitration

Beijing Arbitration

Dispute in relation to a loan of

(Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.* (智美

Commission

RMB3.0 million (note)

體育文化（浙江）有限公司)

(formerly known as

Wisdom Events Operation

and Management (Zhejiang)

Co., Ltd.* (智美賽事營運

管理（浙江）有限公司))

Auto Culture Group Holdings

Arbitration

Beijing Arbitration

Dispute in relation to a loan of

Limited (suing on behalf of

Commission

RMB15.0 million with

Wisdom Sports

annual interest rate of 4%

Development (Shenzhen)

(note)

Co., Ltd.* (智美體育發展

（深圳）有限公司), which

was de-registered on 5

November 2019)

Beijing Wisdom Sports Industry

Arbitration

Beijing Arbitration

Dispute in relation to a payment

Co., Ltd.* (北京智美體育

Commission

on behalf of approximately

產業有限公司)

RMB10.4 million (note)

Shenzhen Wisdom Sports

Litigation

Shenzhen Futian People's

Contractual dispute in relation to

Industry Co., Ltd.* (深圳

Court* (深圳市福田區

capital increase of

智美體育產業有限公司)

人民法院)

approximately RMB40.0

million in the Arena

Company

Jiangxi Wisdom Sports Culture

Litigation

Jiangxi Fuzhou Linchuan

Contractual dispute involving

Co., Ltd.* (江西維世德

People's Court* (江西

purchase of advertisement

體育文化有限公司)

撫州市臨川區人民

services for RMB7.0 million

法院)

Return of loan of RMB3.0

Commenced

million and arbitration

proceedings

costs

Return of loan of RMB15.0

Commenced

million with interests and

proceedings

arbitration costs

Return of payment on behalf of

Commenced

approximately RMB10.4

proceedings

million and arbitration

costs

Return of investment

Commenced

prepayment of RMB1.74

proceedings

million and legal costs

Return of advertisement

Initiated

services prepayment of

proceedings

RMB6.4 million and legal

costs

Note: The respective loans and the payment on behalf were included and formed part of Shenzhen Wisdom's investment in the Arena Company

- 2 -

Currently, all business operations of the Company remain normal. The Company will take all appropriate measures to protect the rights and interests of the Company. Further announcement(s) will be made regarding any significant developments in relation to the Proceedings as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Wisdom Sports Group

Ren Wen

Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Ren Wen, Mr. Sheng Jie, Mr. Song Hongfei and Ms. Hao Bin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Zhijian, Mr. Ip Kwok On Sammy and Mr. Jin Guoqiang.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Wisdom Sports Group published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 11:57:09 UTC
