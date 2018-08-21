Log in
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord
Date		Pay DateOrdinary
Income		Short
Term
Capital
Gains		Long
Term
Capital
Gains		Total
Rate Per
Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.14500$0.00000$0.00000$0.14500
AGNDWisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.10500$0.00000$0.00000$0.10500
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.10500$0.00000$0.00000$0.10500
ALDWisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.06500$0.00000$0.00000$0.06500
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.05000$0.00000$0.00000$0.05000
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.04000$0.00000$0.00000$0.04000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.06500$0.00000$0.00000$0.06500
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.13500$0.00000$0.00000$0.13500
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.06500$0.00000$0.00000$0.06500
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.14500$0.00000$0.00000$0.14500
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.20000$0.00000$0.00000$0.20000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.18000$0.00000$0.00000$0.18000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.23000$0.00000$0.00000$0.23000
HYNDWisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.10500$0.00000$0.00000$0.10500
SFHYWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.21000$0.00000$0.00000$0.21000
SFIGWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.09500$0.00000$0.00000$0.09500
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.03800$0.00000$0.00000$0.03800
WFHYWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.24000$0.00000$0.00000$0.24000
WFIGWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund8/21/20188/22/20188/24/2018$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $58.5 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20180814-0027

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom / Kylie Scott
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.917.267.3860
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com /kscott@wisdomtree.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
