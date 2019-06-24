Log in
WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS INC

(WETF)
WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

06/24/2019

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePay DateOrdinary
Income		Short Term
Capital Gains		Long Term
Capital Gains		Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
AGNDWisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.10200$0.00000$0.00000$0.10200
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
AXJLWisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.59000$0.00000$0.00000$0.59000
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.35500$0.00000$0.00000$0.35500
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.69500$0.00000$0.00000$0.69500
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.46500$0.00000$0.00000$0.46500
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.53000$0.00000$0.00000$0.53000
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.09500$0.00000$0.00000$0.09500
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.52000$0.00000$0.00000$0.52000
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$1.39500$0.00000$0.00000$1.39500
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.79473$0.00000$0.00000$0.79473
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.20500$0.00000$0.00000$0.20500
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.08000$0.00000$0.00000$0.08000
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.65500$0.00000$0.00000$0.65500
DHDGWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.21500$0.00000$0.00000$0.21500
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.21000$0.00000$0.00000$0.21000
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$1.06000$0.00000$0.00000$1.06000
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.21000$0.00000$0.00000$0.21000
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$1.18500$0.00000$0.00000$1.18500
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.55500$0.00000$0.00000$0.55500
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.81000$0.00000$0.00000$0.81000
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.61500$0.00000$0.00000$0.61500
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$1.46000$0.00000$0.00000$1.46000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.22000$0.00000$0.00000$0.22000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.76000$0.00000$0.00000$0.76000
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.32500$0.00000$0.00000$0.32500
DVEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.27000$0.00000$0.00000$0.27000
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.90000$0.00000$0.00000$0.90000
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.33500$0.00000$0.00000$0.33500
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.81000$0.00000$0.00000$0.81000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.57766$0.00000$0.00000$0.57766
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.43484$0.00000$0.00000$0.43484
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.13500$0.00000$0.00000$0.13500
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.14500$0.00000$0.00000$0.14500
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.26500$0.00000$0.00000$0.26500
EMCGWisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.16000$0.00000$0.00000$0.16000
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.26500$0.00000$0.00000$0.26500
EUMFWisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.47500$0.00000$0.00000$0.47500
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.72000$0.00000$0.00000$0.72000
EXTWisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.12500$0.00000$0.00000$0.12500
GLBYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.04800$0.00000$0.00000$0.04800
GULFWisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.43500$0.00000$0.00000$0.43500
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$1.06500$0.00000$0.00000$1.06500
HYNDWisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.09500$0.00000$0.00000$0.09500
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.32000$0.00000$0.00000$0.32000
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.26500$0.00000$0.00000$0.26500
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
JAMFWisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.58000$0.00000$0.00000$0.58000
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.09500$0.00000$0.00000$0.09500
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.30000$0.00000$0.00000$0.30000
SFHYWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
SFIGWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.04800$0.00000$0.00000$0.04800
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11000$0.00000$0.00000$0.11000
WBALWisdomTree Balanced Income Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.26500$0.00000$0.00000$0.26500
WCHNWisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
WFHYWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
WFIGWisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.14500$0.00000$0.00000$0.14500
XMXWisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund6/24/20196/25/20196/28/2019$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $59.7 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20190618-0053

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom / Kylie Scott
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.917.267.3860
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / kscott@wisdomtree.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
