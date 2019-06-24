WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:
Ticker
Fund Name
Ex-date
Record Date
Pay Date
Ordinary Income
Short Term Capital Gains
Long Term Capital Gains
Total Rate Per Share
AGGY
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.14000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14000
AGND
WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.10200
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10200
AGZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11500
AXJL
WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.59000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.59000
CXSE
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.35500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.35500
DDLS
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.69500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.69500
DDWM
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.46500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.46500
DEM
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.53000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.53000
DES
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.09500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09500
DEW
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.52000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.52000
DFE
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$1.39500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$1.39500
DFJ
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.79473
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.79473
DGRE
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.20500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.20500
DGRS
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.10000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10000
DGRW
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.08000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.08000
DGS
WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.65500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.65500
DHDG
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.21500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.21500
DHS
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.21000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.21000
DIM
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$1.06000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$1.06000
DLN
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.21000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.21000
DLS
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$1.18500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$1.18500
DNL
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.55500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.55500
DOL
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.81000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.81000
DON
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11500
DOO
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.61500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.61500
DRW
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$1.46000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$1.46000
DTD
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.22000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.22000
DTH
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.76000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.76000
DTN
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.32500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.32500
DVEM
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.27000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.27000
DWM
WisdomTree International Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.90000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.90000
DWMF
WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.33500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.33500
DXGE
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.81000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.81000
DXJ
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.57766
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.57766
DXJS
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.43484
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43484
EES
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.13500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.13500
ELD
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.14500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14500
EMCB
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.26500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.26500
EMCG
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11500
EMMF
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.15500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.15500
EPI
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
EPS
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.16000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.16000
EUDG
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.26500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.26500
EUMF
WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.47500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.47500
EUSC
WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.72000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.72000
EXT
WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.14000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14000
EZM
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.12500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.12500
GLBY
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.04800
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04800
GULF
WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.43500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43500
HEDJ
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$1.06500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$1.06500
HYND
WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.09500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09500
HYZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.10000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10000
IHDG
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.32000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.32000
IQDG
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.26500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.26500
IXSE
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
JAMF
WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.58000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.58000
NTSX
WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.09500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09500
QSY
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.30000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.30000
SFHY
WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.24500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.24500
SFIG
WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11000
SHAG
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.12000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.12000
USFR
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.04800
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04800
USMF
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11000
WBAL
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.26500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.26500
WCHN
WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11500
WFHY
WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.24500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.24500
WFIG
WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.14500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14500
XMX
WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
XSOE
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
6/24/2019
6/25/2019
6/28/2019
$0.11500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11500
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $59.7 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.
Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.