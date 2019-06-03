WisdomTree Expands Commission-Free Offerings Through the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced the addition of eight WisdomTree ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center commission-free menu. With this addition, effective today, TD Ameritrade clients can buy and sell 69 WisdomTree ETFs without incurring the costs of trading commissions.



“WisdomTree continues to focus our efforts on making our products easily accessible for advisors and investors through commission-free trading platforms and providing the necessary building blocks for investors to construct entire portfolios within one platform. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with TD Ameritrade given the success we’ve had working with the advisors on their platform, whether it be through commission-free trading or their Model Market Center,” said Kurt MacAlpine, WisdomTree EVP and Global Head of Distribution.

New ETFs are as follows:

Ticker Fund Name Net Expense Ratio DHDG WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 0.48%* EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 0.60% GCC WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund 0.75%* NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 0.20% QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 0.38% SFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 0.18%* WFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 0.18%* XMX WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund 0.20%

*Net expense ratio reflects a contractual waiver. Please visit individual Fund pages on www.wisdomtree.com for additional details.

A complete list of the WisdomTree ETFs available on the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center is available here , including information regarding TD Ameritrade’s terms and conditions associated with commission-free trading of ETFs.

TD Ameritrade and WisdomTree are separate, unaffiliated firms, that are not responsible for each other’s services or policies.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $56.2 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, real estate, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks.

Investments in commodities may be affected by overall market movements, changes in interest rates and other factors such as weather, disease, embargoes and international economic and political developments. Commodities and futures are generally volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

Please read each Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding each Fund’s risk profile.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC in the U.S. only.

