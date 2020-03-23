Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WisdomTree Investments, Inc.    WETF

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.

(WETF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COVID-19: A Message from WisdomTree Founder & CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

As we begin a new week after a few turbulent weeks in the markets, I wanted to express my commitment to the health and wellbeing of all of our stakeholders - our employees and their families, our clients and their clients, our stockholders and our entire franchise - in the wake of COVID-19.

For our employees, I am so proud of how we have all responded. We quickly established a committee of our most senior leaders to monitor and stay ahead of developments. Our priority has been to protect our most important assets, our employees and their families. We quickly suspended all travel and have instituted a work from home policy. I am impressed with my team and how well the entire business has been run remotely.

For our clients, we have the most modern infrastructure as well as a business model that leverages the strengths of the largest and best capitalized financial services firms. Additionally, we believe the ETF product structure offers the best transparency, liquidity, and tax efficiency in the asset management industry. While these are difficult times, we remain committed to helping our clients make sense of these markets. Overnight, the status quo has been turned upside-down and it is now a critical time to reposition for this new reality and for the future. We believe that this also is a time to review asset allocations with a view towards reducing fixed income weightings and increasing weightings in quality, dividend paying ETFs.

Finally, we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our franchise. Like all asset managers, market declines have impacted our business, but WisdomTree remains differentiated, confident and well positioned. We are the only pure play global ETF manager in the world, with a long history of, and commitment to, innovation and noteworthy fund performance. While maintaining these commitments, we are also good stewards of our business and are responsibly managing costs.

We have found that past market dislocations have been followed by large market share gains for ETFs, and we are prepared for that same scenario when the markets eventually rebound.

As they say, crisis does not build character, it reveals it. During this crisis, WisdomTree is revealing its tremendous character. For you our stakeholders, please know that we are confident and optimistic about the future, and here to support you in any way we can.

Be safe and be well.

Jonathan Steinberg
WisdomTree Founder and CEO

Disclaimer

WisdomTree Investments Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 19:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, IN
03:10pCOVID-19 : A Message from WisdomTree Founder & CEO
PU
02/28WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/25WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions
GL
02/20WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Completes Sale of Canadian Asset Management Busi..
GL
02/11WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/31WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ot..
AQ
01/31WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results – Diluted EPS of $0.02..
GL
01/30WisdomTree and Professor Jeremy Siegel of The Wharton School Collaborate to L..
GL
01/21WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions
GL
01/15WISDOMTREE SCHEDULES EARNINGS CONFER : 00 a.m. ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 271 M
EBIT 2020 56,9 M
Net income 2020 39,6 M
Debt 2020 205 M
Yield 2020 5,28%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,99x
Capitalization 381 M
Chart WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,06  $
Last Close Price 2,49  $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Laurence Steinberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Jarrett Lilien President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank R. Salerno Non-Executive Chairman
Amit Muni Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy David Schwartz Executive Vice President & Global Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC.-48.55%381
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-32.66%25 725
AMUNDI-24.75%11 305
LEGAL & GENERAL-48.17%10 948
KKR & CO. INC.-34.62%10 716
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-34.95%8 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group