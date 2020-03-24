WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Ordinary Income Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital Gains Total Rate Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.13000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13000 AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.07750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07750 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.09750 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09750 AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.24000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24000 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.07082 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07082 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.06174 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06174 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.03247 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03247 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.31539 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.31539 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.43488 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.43488 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.04473 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04473 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.04000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04000 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.06328 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06328 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.14838 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14838 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.25000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25000 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.28703 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28703 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.24500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24500 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.18899 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18899 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.12500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12500 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.20850 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20850 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.25000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25000 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.20017 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20017 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.30500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30500 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.19093 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19093 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.04462 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04462 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.03616 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03616 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.13533 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13533 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.24500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24500 EMCG WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.02000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02000 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.06250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06250 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.01733 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01733 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.17927 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17927 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.11305 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11305 EUMF WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00889 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00889 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.02762 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02762 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.17022 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17022 GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.03500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03500 GULF WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.09334 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09334 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.10119 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10119 HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.08000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08000 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.10700 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10700 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.04546 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04546 JNMF WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.11790 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11790 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.10500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10500 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.03675 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03675 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.29167 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.29167 RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.03474 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03474 RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.16868 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16868 SFHY WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.20000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20000 SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.10250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10250 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00500 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.20267 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20267 WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.21250 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21250 WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 3/24/2020 3/25/2020 3/27/2020 $0.02097 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02097

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $46.9 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs .

