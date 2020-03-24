WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:
Ticker
Fund Name
Ex-date
Record Date
Payable Date
Ordinary Income
Short Term Capital Gains
Long Term Capital Gains
Total Rate Per Share
AGGY
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.13000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.13000
AGND
WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.07750
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.07750
AGZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.09750
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09750
AXJL
WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.24000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.24000
CXSE
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DDLS
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.07082
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.07082
DDWM
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.06174
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.06174
DEM
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.03247
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03247
DES
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DEW
WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.31539
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.31539
DFE
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.43488
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.43488
DFJ
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DGRE
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.04473
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04473
DGRS
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.04000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04000
DGRW
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.10000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10000
DGS
WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.06328
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.06328
DHS
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DIM
WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.14838
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14838
DLN
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.25000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.25000
DLS
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.28703
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.28703
DNL
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.24500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.24500
DOL
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.18899
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.18899
DON
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.12500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.12500
DOO
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.20850
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.20850
DRW
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DTD
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.25000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.25000
DTH
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.20017
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.20017
DTN
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.30500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.30500
DWM
WisdomTree International Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.19093
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.19093
DWMF
WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.04462
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04462
DXGE
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.03616
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03616
DXJ
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
DXJS
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
EES
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.13533
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.13533
ELD
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.14000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.14000
EMCB
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.24500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.24500
EMCG
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.02000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.02000
EMMF
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.06250
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.06250
EPI
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.01733
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.01733
EPS
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.17927
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.17927
EUDG
WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.11305
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11305
EUMF
WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00889
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00889
EUSC
WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.02762
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.02762
EZM
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.17022
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.17022
GLBY
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.03500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03500
GULF
WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.09334
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09334
HEDJ
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.10119
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10119
HYND
WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.08000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.08000
HYZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.10700
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10700
IHDG
WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.04546
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.04546
JNMF
WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
IQDG
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.11790
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.11790
IXSE
WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
MTGP
WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.10500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10500
NTSX
WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.03675
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03675
QSY
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.29167
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.29167
RESD
WisdomTree International ESG Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
RESE
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.03474
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.03474
RESP
WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.16868
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.16868
SFHY
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.20000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.20000
SFIG
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.09500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.09500
SHAG
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.10250
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.10250
USFR
WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00500
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00500
USMF
WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.20267
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.20267
WCHN
WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.00000
WFHY
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.21250
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.21250
WFIG
WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.12000
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.12000
XSOE
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
3/24/2020
3/25/2020
3/27/2020
$0.02097
$0.00000
$0.00000
$0.02097
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $46.9 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.
Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.
The tax consequences of Fund distribution vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.
WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.