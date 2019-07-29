Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Wisekey International Holding AG    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Humanity 2.0 to host Authors of The transHuman Code and Artificial Humanity for a ‘Meeting of The Minds' at the Vatican – Rome, Italy July 29th, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Technology & Human Flourishing

A transHuman Code ‘Meeting of The Minds’

Monday, July 29, 2019  |  Vatican City (Collegio Teutonico)

Humanity 2.0 to host Authors of The transHuman Code and Artificial Humanity for
 a ‘Meeting of The Minds’ at the Vatican – Rome, Italy July 29th, 2019

Global thought-leaders to converge for social impact event in Vatican City

Vatican City - Rome, Italy (July 29, 2019) – Humanity 2.0, a non-profit human progress accelerator and social impact initiative focused on Human Flourishing, with the support of the Pontifical Lateran University at the Vatican, announces a dynamic forum, Technology and Human Flourishing, to be held on June 29 at the Collegio Teutonico in Vatican City.

This exclusive gathering of technology, corporate, finance, government, academic, ecclesiastic and media leaders is an interactive forum to catalyze awareness and establish the best path forward with humanity and technology in harmony.

Led by The transHuman Code authors Carlos Moreira and David Fergusson and the author of Artificial Humanity, Father Phillip Larrey, Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 will moderate an interactive agenda based on these thought-provoking revolutionary books.  

Agenda

1:00 - 1:15 p.m.Welcome - Matthew Sanders, CEO, Humanity 2.0
1:15 – 1:45 p.m.The TransHuman Code - How to Program our Future
David Fergusson, Co-Author, The transHuman Code
Carlos Moreira, Co-Author, The transHuman Code
1:45 - 2:00 p.m.Artificial Humanity - Human Flourishing and the Risks of Technocentrism
Fr. Philip Larrey, Author, Artificial Humanity
2:00 - 2:45 p.m.Break
2:45 – 4:15 p.m.Technology And Humanity Flourishing - The transHuman Code Manifesto Workshop
4:15 - 4:30 p.m.Closing Remarks - Matthew Bird, Advisory Council & CEO, 1800pr.com
4:30 - 5:00 p.m.Book Signing
7:00 - 10:30 p.m.Dinner

“Never has there been a more important time in our history for business, government, academic and religious leaders to align on the core tenants of humanity, states Carlos Moreira, co-author of The transHuman Code.

“Humanity is at a crossroads and the time has come for us not just to think collaboratively, but to put our thoughts into action”, states Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0. “This event assembles thought leaders from around the world to collaboratively act on providing global solutions.” 

David Fergusson, co-author of The transhuman Code states “In this, the age of technological revolution, advocating and innovating the greatest good for all humanity is paramount to realizing the full potential of our future.”

“Technology is shaping the fabric of our society”, states Rev. Philip Larrey, author of Artificial Humanity and Connected World. “We need to challenge industry leaders to take into account just how it impacts the ethics in business.”

---------------------

For media inquiries concerning the event please contact Matt Bird matt.bird@1800pr.com or Nicole Liddy nicole.liddy@1800pr.com 

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human progress and then work cross-sector to remove them. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 is an agent of the common good and a believer in the need for a shared horizon to unite humankind.

More Information: https://humanity2-0.org

About OISTE.ORG 

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE.ORG was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

More Information:  http://www.oiste.org/.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
01:01aHumanity 2.0 to host Authors of The transHuman Code and Artificial Humanity f..
GL
07/22WISeKey, WISeCoin AG and the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology (Shenzhen) Co...
GL
07/16Wisekey ID Blockchain-based solutions to override the need for a central digi..
GL
07/09WISeCoin AG becomes one of the first external trusted identity providers on O..
GL
07/08WISeKey launches share buyback programme
GL
07/01WISeKey's Trusted Hardware to the Cloud Ecosystem with IoT MicroChips and Roo..
GL
06/27WISeKey appoints Zürcher Kantonalbank as Lead Manager of its intended share b..
GL
06/25WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : announces at the Blockchain Summit in Bucharest the esta..
AQ
06/24WISeKey announces at the Blockchain Summit in Bucharest the establishment of ..
GL
06/18WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : Board of Directors has given principal approval of a sha..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 37,4 M
EBIT 2019 -8,17 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 91,2 M
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Wisekey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  CHF
Last Close Price 2,48  CHF
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Pennacino Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hans J. Schwab Chief Information Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-10.79%92
INTEL CORPORATION9.93%230 968
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 468
BROADCOM INC18.34%119 788
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.62%119 774
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.14%106 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group