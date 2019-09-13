Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Wisekey International Holding AG    WIHN   CH0314029270

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OISTE Foundation and Zermatt Summit Foundation Sign the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration Calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade at the 2019 Zermatt Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

OISTE Foundation and Zermatt Summit Foundation Sign the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration Calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade at the 2019 Zermatt Summit

Photo representatives from OISTE.ORG, SUCAFINA, PMI Internacional, WISeKey and Zermat Summit during the signing ceremony

Photo representatives from OISTE.ORG, SUCAFINA, PMI Internacional, WISeKey and Zermat Summit during the signing ceremony 

Zermatt – September 13, 2019 - The OISTE Foundation, the Zermatt Summit Foundation, Sucafina, Integral Petroleum, Philip Morris International and delegates from 46 different countries, signed the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration launched at the 2018 Zermatt Summit, calling on the International Community to address all forms of Illicit Trade.

Despite considerable efforts from global organizations, governments and activists from the private sector, Illicit Trade remains prevalent and continues to pose a significant threat to the global economy.

The Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration outlines the steps that need to be taken to stop Illicit Trade, which as governments and private sector signatories agree, needs to be treated as a serious crime.

Today, with the digitalization of economies and recent technology developments, the fundamentals of trade are transforming in both legal and illegal economies. Improved global networks, real time data sharing systems and online platforms enable a more efficient supply of illicit products and increase the number of parties participating in this market, creating significant challenges for legitimate manufacturers, governments and other operators within affected industries.

Therefore, illicit trade has become a major contributor to discrepancies in wealth between the developing and developed world, while fueling devastating conflicts and undermining the legitimacy of countries. In effect, illicit trade is the conduit that facilitates destabilization and dangerous activities in nearly every sphere of the global economy. As a result - new forms of Illicit Trade have appeared and will continue to develop making the fight against it more complex and transnational than ever.

 -    Illicit Trade hinders the fundamental building blocks of development, democracy, human rights and rule of law. It enables corrupt practices among government officials and private citizens alike.

-     each year, an increasing number of goods and brands are affected by Illicit Trade across all industries. There is an urgency to develop an Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration to enhance awareness of the issue and respond to these challenges.

The OISTE Foundation and the Zermatt Summit with a high-profile panel of international experts therefore launched at the September 2018 Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration. The declaration was presented to the international community via a global roadshow calling on the international community to address all forms of Illicit Trade, promote due diligence and supply chain controls, and foster cooperation between state and non-state actors in developing sustainable solutions.

Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration Main principles:

  • Treat Illicit Trade as a serious crime within the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNCAT), the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), and Agreement on Trade Related aspect of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS),
  • Address problems of corruption and money laundering related to Illicit Trade with legislation - a zero tolerance policy;
  • Strengthen legal frameworks and help law enforcement;
  • Improve cross-agency mechanisms to contrast Illicit Trade crime;
  • Endorse governments which are destroying Illicit Trade products;
  • Pressure governments as well as any other entities which use or facilitate the usage of products derived from Illicit Trade;
  • Drive criminal entrepreneurs out of business;
  • Reduce incentives to enter illegal markets;
  • Reduce opportunities for organized crime to enter the financial system;
  • Help governments sustain legitimate markets and foster UN sustainable Goals (UN SDGs). Illicit trade has a negative impact on economic stability, social welfare, public health, public safety & our environment - examples include:
    • Health & Safety - narcotics, fake medicines & foods, tobacco, defective materials;
    • Environment – environmental crimes affecting flora and fauna;
    • Human Rights Exploitation - forced human trafficking, prostitution and slavery;
    • Finance - illicit financial flows, trade-based money laundering criminality and terrorism;
    • Government - reduction of tax revenues & legitimate employment, social instability and insecurity;
    • Economy – wealth and rule of law;

To this end, the signatories are adopting the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration and the principles below:

1. We are committed to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders – whether an individual, organization or government – irrespective of their acumen, culture, location or motive to pursue a long-term sustainable strategy to combat Illicit Trade as a global threat to the world economy.

2. We support the development of innovative technological solutions to ensure the protection and traceability of products and services with a view to stop Illicit Trade in all of its forms.

3. We will assist with the establishment of the next generation of tracking and tracing systems based on interoperable open and recognized international standards consistent with applicable laws.

4. that will enable tighter controls in securing supply chains and preventing the circulation of Illicit Trade products and services.

5. We will support the creation of a cryptographic key (Root of Trust) to provide dual factor authentication keys using asymmetric technology to digitally tag products and protect them against Illicit Trade.

6. We will work with each other and will establish formal and informal partnerships with governments, innovators, security experts, civil society, academia, private actors and other stakeholders to foster technical collaboration to counter Illicit Trade.

7. We will study the strengths, weaknesses and interlinkages in the way that our multijurisdictional world economy influences the advancement of a coherent system for trusted identities required to secure international trade, ecommerce platforms and IoT.

8. We will encourage global information sharing to identify, prevent, and detect Illicit Trade and ensure flexible responses to secure of the wider global trade ecosystem.

9. To ensure the establishment of a meaningful partnership through the implementation of the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, we, the undersigned companies, will continue to define collaborative activities that we will undertake to further this Declaration. We will also report publicly on our progress in achieving these goals.

Signatories

About Zermatt Summit Foundation

Since 2010, the Zermatt Summit has been held annually in Switzerland. Primarily aimed at business /financial leaders and entrepreneurs, in an action-oriented dialogue together with change makers, from civil society, academics, education, fine arts, architecture, medicine, spirituality and the public sector. The Zermatt Summit annual conference program is a catalyst to inspire, to share innovation and to translate new business development models into action, prioritizing human dignity in our globalized world.

More information: http://www.zermattsummit.org

About OISTE Foundation

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. More information: http://www.oiste.org.

Company Contact:
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO, WISeKey
info@wisekey.com

OISTE Foundation
info@oiste.org

Attachment

Signing Ceremony

Photo representatives from OISTE.ORG, SUCAFINA, PMI Internacional, WISeKey and Zermat Summit during the signing ceremony

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
01:05pOISTE Foundation and Zermatt Summit Foundation Sign the Anti-Illicit Trade De..
GL
09/12The transHuman Code Bestseller and Ethics in AI Debated at the 2019 Zermatt S..
GL
09/05WISeKey established WISeKey Arabia, a JV with Saudi Advanced Technologies com..
GL
09/03WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : verzeichnet H1-Nettogewinn von 21,8 Millionen US-Dollar ..
PU
09/03WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : enregistre un bénéfice net de 21,8 millions de dollars a..
PU
09/03WISeKey Records H1 Net Income of $21.8 Million Bolstered by Company Cybersecu..
GL
08/27WISeKey registers strategic patents in the U.S. for an anti-counterfeiting NF..
GL
08/26WISeKey has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form 20-..
GL
08/14WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : WISeID app partners with TransHuman Code bestseller book..
PU
08/14WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : WISeID app partners with TransHuman Code bestseller book..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 37,4 M
EBIT 2019 -8,17 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 87,5 M
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Wisekey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  CHF
Last Close Price 2,51  CHF
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 99,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Pennacino Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hans J. Schwab Chief Information Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG-9.71%88
INTEL CORPORATION12.96%237 326
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 368
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.80%121 576
BROADCOM INC18.21%119 653
NVIDIA CORPORATION38.03%112 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group