WISeCoin AG and Coinx8 Ltd enter into a partnership to jointly foster their respective crypto tokens WIS and CXE in Asia, MEA and Europe using www.CoinX.pro Exchange

CoinX.pro users will be using WIS tokens to securely pay for the cybersecurity services required to access the CoinX.pro platform allowing them to fully comply with bank level security measures, including cold data storage, multi-signature wallets based on the WISeID technology and an independent segregation account system

Zug and Hong Kong - May 30, 2019 - WISeCoin AG (“WISeCoin”), a Special Purpose Vehicle created by WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN) to build the infrastructure for secure intra-object interactions, and Coinx8 Ltd (“CoinX”) enter into partnership to jointly foster their respective crypto tokens WIS and CXE in Asia, MEA and Europe.

As part of the cooperation, CoinX and WISeCoin will jointly launch WIS utility tokens by depositing CXE tokens equivalent to USD 1 million via Union Point smart contract on VNS Mainnet prior to July 2019. CoinX will distribute a limited quantity of WIS to its community and promote WIS in Asia.

Both sides have also agreed to actively support each other: WISeCoin will support CoinX to build up its presence in Europe and CoinX will actively support WISeCoin build up its presence in Asia.

CoinX.pro will be reinforced with WISeKey’s cybersecurity technologies and OISTE.ORG cryptographic Root of Trust allowing them to fully comply with bank level security measures, including cold data storage, multi-signature wallets based on WISeID technology and independent segregation account system.

WISeCoin whitepaper is available at: www.wisecoin.com and CXE white paper is available at: www.coinx.pro.

Coin.Pro app Android users may download the app through Google Play store. For iOS users, the CoinX.pro is available on the App Store (except Mainland China) through this link https://coinxpro.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360021768992.



WISeCoin announced plans to host an STO in 2019 and has received a “no-Action Letter” from the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The move marks another step forward for the Swiss security token market.

WISeCoin is a subsidiary of WISeKey. WISeKey created the WISeCoin platform to further pursue its blockchain identity strategy. WISeKey CEO, Carlos Moreira, noted, “This platform utilizes a wide-range of Blockchain enabled microchips to provide clients with a customizable identification system which will allow them to adapt with the constantly evolving device landscape.”

WISeCoin developers seek to revolutionize the world of digital identification via the integration of IoT, Blockchain, and AI. WISeCoin integrates a host of proprietary technology to seamlessly merge these sectors.

About CoinX.Pro

CoinX pro is a Community-Driven Blockchain Asset Exchange. CoinX.pro aims to provide an exceptional trading experience for crypto assets without sacrificing the security necessary to operate in an increasingly regulated space. Currently, CoinX.pro boasts of over 150 thousand registered users in which over 50 thousand are active users. CXE tokens is its platform token, which is issued by depositing VNS coin via Union Point smart contract on VNS mainnet.

About WISeCoin AG

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 in Zug Switzerland. It manages all Blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats. WISeCoin is a Trusted Distributed Ledger Technology of Identity to store objects and people's identity. It offers connected objects the ability to identify, authenticate and verify each other with a digital certificate. For each interaction, the Blockchain of Identity will verify the validity of each digital certificate to secure the interaction. To compensate the use of the platform, a micro service fee is charged through a utility token, called the WISeCoin token.

