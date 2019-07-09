WISeCoin AG becomes one of the first external trusted identity providers on Oracle

Using the WISeKey cryptographic key infrastructure Oracle’s clients can securely conduct business transactions on the Oracle Blockchain Platform

Zug & Geneva 9 July 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN) a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISeCoin AG (“WISeCoin”), a Special Purpose Vehicle created by the company, has become one of Oracle’s first external trusted identity providers, allowing clients to securely add data onto the Oracle Blockchain Platform using the WISeKey cryptographic key infrastructure.

WISeKey is a worldwide recognized Certification Authority and provides a full portfolio of trust services, which enable the adoption of strong digital identities for Persons, Applications and Objects. These identities can be combined with blockchain applications to enhance the authentication that to enable the capability for legally-binding digital signatures.

WISeKey’s unique trust model is backed by the OISTE foundation that has partnered with international organizations, giving it a geo-political advantage that has been accepted and adopted by leading international organizations, corporations and governments worldwide and its root certification and digital identities are recognized by leading Operating Systems and Internet Applications.

WISeKey is part of the Oracle for Startups program, Oracle’s global initiative to support entrepreneurs and innovators across the globe regardless of their location or technology. The program offers cloud credits, significant pricing discounts, mentorship, and access to Oracle’s customer and marketing resources. Interested startups can learn more and enroll here.

Going forward, Oracle clients that run Blockchain applications and solutions on Oracle’s Cloud platform can choose to secure their data and identities through WISeCoin’s unique security offer.

This partnership with Oracle will contribute to WISeCoin’s mission to revolutionize the world of digital identification via the integration of IoT, Blockchain, and AI to provide clients with a customizable identification system.

Carlos Moreno, WISeKey’s VP Corporate Alliances and Partnership noted: “Having trusted identities for Blockchain applications is a critical factor when creating chronological, immutable records and where Know Your Customer (“KYC”) verification process plays an important role in the architecture of the solution. WISeKey offers a unique Root of Trust model that serves as a common trust anchor. Combining the virtues of the Oracle Blockchain Platform with WISeKey Digital Certificates can help customers guarantee the security and integrity of all transactions.”

“We’ve recently enhanced our Blockchain Platform to support 3rd party certificates for enterprise customers who want to use their own certificate chains to root their blockchain nodes,” said Frank Xiong, group vice president, Blockchain Product Development, Oracle. “The ability to use WISeKey’s certificates backed by the OISTE foundation provides our joint customers and their blockchain ecosystem partners with additional degree of trust due to a CA governance model that ensures independence of geopolitical forces, capital and other forces.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISeCoin AG

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 in Zug Switzerland. It manages all Blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats. WISeCoin is a Trusted Distributed Ledger Technology of Identity to store objects and people's identity. It offers connected objects the ability to identify, authenticate and verify each other with a digital certificate. For each interaction, the Blockchain of Identity will verify the validity of each digital certificate to secure the interaction. To compensate the use of the platform, a micro service fee is charged through a utility token, called the WISeCoin token.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle Blockchain

Only Oracle provides a comprehensive blockchain offering, including business-ready Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud and Oracle Blockchain Platform for developers who need to build or integrate their applications. Oracle’s blockchain applications are built with Oracle Blockchain Platform and seamlessly connect with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and other Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Blockchain Platform is production-ready with enterprise-grade capabilities, easy to adopt, and quick to develop upon, accelerating customer’s blockchain journeys and saving their costs.

