WISeKey Helps Teleworkers Secure their Communications during the COVID-19 Lockdown

03/20/2020 | 02:00am EDT

WISeKey helps teleworkers secure their communications during the COVID-19 lockdown

Geneva, Switzerland – March 20, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it is offering free downloads of its WISeID app to secure interactions of teleworkers locked-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and help companies reduce information security risks.

While this new Coronavirus is a real biological threat, it’s raising big awareness in the cybersecurity community, as the increased use of remote connectivity or higher dependence on communication means such as email. Hackers are already profiting from this situation by launching new phishing attacks, pretending to be company managers or government agents, and trying to access computers and hijack corporate systems. In most companies the urgent need to enable teleworkers to keep up with their usual daily activities caught the IT infrastructures unprepared and not properly secured. Attackers are well aware of these deficiencies and will profit from it.

The use of PKI and Digital Certificates can help to secure the email messages and reduce the risks by adding digital signatures that ensure the authenticity of the messages and also by enabling the encryption of confidential data. WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Platform is available for anyone to obtain a digital certificate and immediately protect their email.

“We are deeply concerned for this human catastrophe, and we want to make our best to collaborate by letting anyone to create their WISeID Account and get a digital certificate to protect their email, this at least will prevent the spread of opportunistic attacks,” said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s founder and CEO.

WISeKey’s WISeID accounts can be created for free at WISeID.com and by the mobile App “MyWISeID” available in Apple’s App Store and Google Play. A free WISeID account provides a basic security service that is already useful to protect the email messages. Companies requiring a corporate access to manage the accounts of the employees can obtain it by contacting WISeKey. WISeKey is giving special commercial conditions to companies during these complex days.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit https://www.wisekey.com/.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com 

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
