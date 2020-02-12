WISeKey to Showcase the NanoSealRT Ecosystem for Authentic Consumer Engagement at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020

This Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element allows objects to securely authenticate and communicate online through NFC enabled smartphones, giving brands Limitless Intelligent Connectivity

Geneva, Switzerland – February 12, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it will be demonstrating how its new NanoSealRT NFC tag disrupts direct-to-consumer digital strategies at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain - February 24-27, 2020).

The fifth generation of wireless communication (5G) will pave the way for a new world where more and more objects will be interconnected, and vast amounts of data will cross the universe in the blink of an eye. In the digital marketing area, this will extend the possibilities for brands to gather strategic consumer information from their end customers. This revolution will introduce exciting new direct communication channels that will help to retain and gain new consumers, and grow revenue. This is where WISeKey’s NanoSealRT can bring a significant advantage by giving static objects a way to authenticate and communicate online.

NanoSealRT is a core part of the new NanoSeal® architecture developed by WISeKey which introduces the concept of Authentic Consumer Engagement, the combination of digital brand protection with simple to use consumer engagement options. NanoSealRT is designed around a secure 2kbit EEPROM memory with a long-range NFC ISO15693 interface. It also features a rich set of anticounterfeiting and customer engagement functions, such as one-tap Android & iOS compatible online authentication algorithm, tamper detection, mute mode, maskable identifier or secure storage. This versatile NanoSealRT can be attached to any product to add supply-chain protection, and track and trace functions for sports apparel, cosmetics, wines & spirits, parcels, medicines and luxury goods.

“NanoSealRT benefits from WISeKey's more than two decades of experience in developing innovative digital security solutions that use cryptographic chips, secure software and trusted services to protect users, devices, data and transactions in the connected world,” said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. “This is a unique chip on the market today that combines so many specific features dedicated to brand protection and customer engagement, at a very competitive price.”

Want to know more? Come and meet with our experts at Mobile World Congress - Booth 8.1E49– Barcelona – February 24-27, 2020 (more information on http://mwc-2020.org/ and www.wisekey.com/mwc-barcelona/ ). Immediately book your meeting slot at sales@wisekey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

