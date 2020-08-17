WISeKey and ARAGO to Present AIoT: When Artificial Intelligence Meets the Internet of Things

WISeKey and ARAGO to host a Virtual Fireside Chat between their two founders Carlos Moreira and Chris Boss on AIoT “the Integration of AI with Cybersecurity and IoT”

Geneva – August 17, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and ARAGO a leading AI company to discuss AIoT during a Fireside Chat with their respective founders on August 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM CET (to register go to https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-webinar/ ).





During the Fireside Chat both experts will discuss the exciting benefits to be had from AIoT resulting from the groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: ARAGO’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT Integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and a data lake to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating in the WISeKey Ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecoSystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecoSystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.



With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

The Fireside Chat will cover areas such as:

Human knowledge is normally hard to incorporate in digital processes for non-technical users. With the HIRO™ problem solving engine the ability to capture human expertise and make it accessible to a variety of business users and to scale decision processes across any application built on top of the platform. This is the only way to apply knowledge and experience in billion-device IoT scenarios.

Scaling is normally a huge investment made after getting things to work. The ARAGO micro service environment allows immediate deployment of individualized services to an auto-scaling 24/7 operated platform making specialized services scalable in no time.

Agile and reliable development of any business use-case depends on a stable environment. ARAGO’s API layer hides the complexity of a PB sized data processing environment from developers and customers, allows detailed rights management and ensures top performance.

Having a scalable data backend is the key to any data-driven business. ARAGO’s knowledge core can handle semantic, time-series and blob data at petabyte scale and has necessary compliance and security features for regulatory and enterprise operations. WISeKey’s IoT business is expanded to data driven solutions immediately.

WISeKey owns everything necessary to authenticate Users and Devices. With ARAGO, authentication is extended to data and action. The ARAGO platform has an oAuth based Identity that is used to control access to any data point or AI activity which can easily be integrated with the WISeKey services.

The increasing adoption of AI and IoT convergence is one of the primary factors that is driving the growth of the market. Over the past five years, a rapid surge in the adoption of AI IoT cloud services has been witnessed. It is driven by its capabilities to provide enterprise wide array of resources they can utilize to scale, orchestrate, and support their operations.

About ARAGO

ARAGO GmbH, Eschersheimer Landstraße 526, 60433 Frankfurt am Main (AG Frankfurt, HRB 100909) is a German technology private company which aim is to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

