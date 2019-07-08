Log in
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

(WIHN)
WISeKey launches share buyback programme

07/08/2019

WISeKey launches share buyback programme

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 8, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding AG (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN), a Swiss based cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things company announced today that it will commence its share buyback programme, as proposed in its press release dated June 27, 2019.

WISeKey has received approval from the Swiss Takeover Board to purchase up to 3,682,848 of its class B shares. This maximum amount of shares is equivalent to 10% of the registered share capital of the company, as approved by the Board of Directors.

The shares will be purchased in the open market starting July 8, 2019 for a period of 3 years. 

The repurchased shares will be used for potential acquisitions and/or other future M&A transactions.

WISeKey will publish details of all transactions pursuant to Section 27 of the Swiss Takeover Board Circular No. 1 of 27 June 2013, as well as the maximum daily buyback amount pursuant to Article 123 (1) c) of FMIO, on its website at: https://www.wisekey.com/investors/share-buyback/.

About WISeKey:


WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd 
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US) 
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:


This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
